 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NMITE opens for business and launches search for 50 future engineers – no experience necessary

Details
Hits: 145
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Engineer

@nmite_ac (New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering) opens for business as of 1st December 2020, and is inviting applications to fill 50 places in its Pioneer Cohort who will be the first graduates of NMITE’s Master’s Degree in Integrated Engineering in just over three years' time. Successful applicants will have their academic fees and accommodation costs covered in full for their first year thanks to a host of Pioneer Funders who, with other partners, have together provided a valuable contribution and investment in NMITE’s future success. The news comes as the institution has received validation by The Open University (OU) which enables it to start student recruitment.  

Commenting on the news, Minister of State for Universities, Michelle Donelan, MP, said:

“This government is committed to providing graduates with opportunities to develop their skillsets and embark on successful careers, and I congratulate NMITE in launching an innovative model of high-level engineering education. This programme will not only provide valuable experience for graduates, but will help to boost growth in engineering, drive innovation and build the vital skills this country needs.” 

NMITE exists to address the UK’s shortage of work-ready graduate engineers and will focus on an integrated engineering programme to train and nurture learners ready to tackle global challenges - such as sustainable food production, access to safe water, and clean energy - which do not fall neatly into traditional mechanical, electrical or materials engineering boxes.  NMITE believes that engineering is an exciting and varied career path, its students will learn what an engineer does and how she or he can make life better and plans to develop graduates who will make a positive impact on quality of life, the environment and industry. 

To attract students from a variety of backgrounds and at differing life stages, NMITE will consider every application individually and irrespective of the path they have travelled to get where they are today. Engineers-in-training will experience NMITE’s “learning by doing” with regular real-life projects and no lectures or traditional exams and unlike other engineering institutions they will not be required to have a Maths or Physics A-level as these subjects will be taught within the curriculum.  NMITE explains that they are looking for entrepreneurial and socially-minded individuals who want to change the world for the better. As part of the admissions process, NMITE will be evaluating a person’s attitude, mindset and passion for engineering alongside their qualifications. 

Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon, President & Chief Executive of NMITE comments on the news:

 “We are delighted to announce that NMITE is now open and ready to recruit its Pioneer Cohort of learners. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in getting us to today including those who had the inspirational vision and tenacity to push forwards, all my colleagues, funders and industry partners who have shared this vision and supported us.  Our attention now turns to the exciting task of inviting applications and meeting prospective learners.  What 2020 has shown more than ever is that we need more work-ready engineers, and we are delighted that NMITE will be playing a role in educating engineers equipped to tackle global challenges.”  

Skills for Health need your contribution to Pharmacy Services Apprenticeships SCQF L6 & L8 review
Sector News
Skills for Health (@skillsforhealth) champion the benefits of workforc
Video created by Bath Spa University students helps Somerset Wildlife Trust raise awareness of fatal fungal disease
Sector News
Four BA (Hons) Creative Media students from Bath Spa University (@Bath
Diversifying the nationâ€™s talent pool: leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Coding Black Females to provide software skills training for 6 women
Sector News
As it continues its mission to boost diversity in the nationâ€™s digit

NMITE Chairman Dame Fiona Kendrick said:

 “On behalf of the NMITE Board of Trustees, I am delighted to celebrate this news.  Like many of the Trustees, I have been involved with NMITE for many years and it is therefore especially exciting to see how the original, innovative vision we had for NMITE and for Herefordshire has come to fruition.  This vision is even more relevant today than ever before as the need for work-ready engineers to help drive UK productivity is obvious to us all.  It is truly remarkable what has been built from a small gem of an idea to the NMITE that opens its doors to applications today.  It has been an extraordinary journey so far and we look forward to 2021 and beyond with huge enthusiasm and optimism.”  

Professor Josie Fraser, Deputy Vice Chancellor, The Open University, the UK’s largest academic institution and a world leader in flexible distance learning, said: 

“The Open University (OU) is delighted to join forces with NMITE to help educate the engineers of the future with this new and innovative pathway. The OU, through the invaluable work of its Validation Partnerships team, collaborates with over 40 partners in the UK and abroad, and validates nearly 400 programmes across a number of different levels and subject areas. With nearly 7000 awards conferred in 2019/20 alone, we believe that this new partnership is a positive move to further broaden our scope into a much-needed area.” 

The Rt Hon Jesse Norman MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire who originally conceived the idea of a new, higher education offering in Hereford, said:

“I am thrilled that NMITE is about to open its doors for the first time, and I congratulate Elena, her team and everyone who has joined us along the way to make this possible. This is a transformative moment for our county and for our city.  Eight hundred years ago Hereford was one of the great centres in Europe for mathematics and astronomy, and 800 years later we are opening NMITE to specialise in technology and engineering. But NMITE has huge implications not only for Herefordshire, but for the Marches and for the UK itself, as a new model of regeneration and development. What a fantastic future we have in front of us:  a future of prosperity for everyone, a future for our young people, a future which lifts the county socially, culturally and economically.” 

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership which has provided £10 million funding for NMITE to date, said she was delighted with the news of its validation.

“This is really wonderful news and a major step forward for what is a hugely important and innovative project.  NMITE will play a vital role in developing the skills the Marches region needs to thrive in the post-Covid world and play a transformative role in shaping our economy for many years to come. Its role in providing high-level engineering and technology skills will help create the high-value jobs which will drive prosperity across the whole of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, and act as a beacon to attract still further investment in the region.  I can think of no better ambition than to provide our youngsters with the very best education and training we can in this fast-changing world and am delighted that NMITE has been recognised for the truly pioneering work it is doing in our region.” 

Cllr David Hitchiner, Leader of Herefordshire Council said:

 “I am delighted to hear this news from NMITE. This is great news for NMITE, for Herefordshire Council and the people of Herefordshire.  A huge thank you to all those who have been involved over the past ten years enabling so much to be achieved and reaching this stage.  I look forward to joining NMITE in welcoming the first cohort of students who will join in early 2021, and the thousands who will follow.” 

Karen Usher, Founding Trustee and one of the original team who pushed ahead with the idea;

 “It’s fantastic to see NMITE preparing to open its doors.  The new generation of engineers who will pass through those doors will be creative, challenge ready, problem solvers and the sky will not be their limit." 

NMITE has today also released more information about its buildings and interiors to match its new pedagogical model, provided detail on its MEng in Integrated Engineering and confirmed some of its industry partners and funders including the Pioneer Fund which will cover the Pioneer Cohort’s academic and accommodation fees in full for the first year of study. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Skills for Health need your contribution to Pharmacy Services Apprenticeships SCQF L6 & L8 review
Sector News
Skills for Health (@skillsforhealth) champion the benefits of workforc
Interserve Learning & Employment announces completion of a rebrand to become Realise
Sector News
@Interserve Learning & Employment has unveiled a new name and logo
Video created by Bath Spa University students helps Somerset Wildlife Trust raise awareness of fatal fungal disease
Sector News
Four BA (Hons) Creative Media students from Bath Spa University (@Bath
Diversifying the nation’s talent pool: leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Coding Black Females to provide software skills training for 6 women
Sector News
As it continues its mission to boost diversity in the nation’s digit
Coleg Cambria unveils new leadership team following restructure
Sector News
THE new-look leadership team at @ColegCambria is focused on driving ch
UK Reads to reach over 3000 children with free books in time for Christmas.
Sector News
Literacy charity UK Reads (@WorldLiteracy) is set to provide 3000 book
Virtual leadership and team development course hailed a success by top organisations
Sector News
A RENOWNED leadership coach has found an innovative new way to share h
“If you choose to be an adventurer, you get on a rollercoaster” - parents and students discover the importance of being an adventurer during ACS Cobham virtual event
Sector News
Parents, teenagers, teachers and members of the wider Surrey community
EDF named universities’ green supplier of choice
Sector News
A recent study by @UswitchUK looking into UK universities’ commitme
Virtual Careers event at Thomas Telford UTC
Sector News
On Tuesday 22nd September, two representatives from St. Modwen Homes w
Ofsted warns of risk to children ‘out of sight’ during pandemic
Sector News
@OfstedNews' Chief Inspector of Education and Children’s Social Care
Little SERC Officially Opens – Helping Parents Realise Big Ambitions
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s creche, Little SERC (@S_ERC), was o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5143)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page