How the T Level Professional Development Platform can support you

Details
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has developed the T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer for Further Education (FE) staff delivering T Levels. The offer is easily accessed by FE providers and their workforce, providing them with the teaching skills, subject knowledge and confidence they need for the benefit of their learners.

Through a single portal, the T Level Professional Development Platform, teachers and trainers can access all elements of the TLPD offer, book courses, find useful resources, and strengthen their T Level delivery through a tailored Continuous Professional Development (CPD) action plan.

Once a profile has been created, practitioners can undertake an individual Training Needs Analysis (TNA), which helps to identify specific gaps and areas for development in their skills and knowledge around T Levels. Completing a TNA will generate a personalised training package, tailored specifically to job roles and levels of experience and knowledge. The analysis highlights priority areas of development and will signpost practitioners to CPD courses based on their answers.

Adam Bird, T Level Product Manager at Priestley College, said:

“The team really found the individual Training Needs Analysis (TNA) process easy to follow and a worthwhile exercise.

“Everyone agreed that the signposting to relevant resources and essential/recommended professional development opportunities, that followed completion of the TNA, was particularly helpful. The fact that this then culminates in an individual CPD action plan is also great.

“T Level programme leads are now keen for a wider pool of subject practitioners to undertake this process, to ensure that staff are fully prepared for rollout and delivery."

Joanne Manship, Head of Faculty Digital and Creative at Oldham College, said:

“This is a great resource that directs me and my team to what we need, in order to train and get ready for T Levels instantly. The resources are really accessible and instant – the links in my analysis go straight into my diary which is great.”

Since the TLPD Platform was launched, more than 700 profiles have been created, with most then undertaking an individual TNA.

The ETF encourages teachers and trainers to create a profile on the TLPD Platform to:

  • receive a bespoke action plan with a list of CPD recommended for them, specific to their skills and needs
  • plan their teaching and T Level delivery with greater precision and effect
  • join the many events, training sessions and networks, to connect with others working in leadership, governance, support roles, etc
  • undertake online flexible courses, covering a range of content. The online courses are intended to be taken prior to attending any face-to-face events, in order to maximise the impact of CPD activity
  • access valuable resources (live online/face-to-face courses, online flexible courses, webinars, networks, research and other general resources) – which are continually updated to include newly created material, as well as resources from the first phase of the TLPD offer.

The ETF, the expert body for professional development and standards in Further Education and Training in England, has been supporting the delivery of T Levels since 2019. In February 2020, the ETF was awarded a four-year contract by the Department for Education to continue to support providers, leaders and practitioners to deliver the new courses.

