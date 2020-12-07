 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UAB Gospel Choir Brings Music To Welsh Ears

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@UABNews - Newtown Art Lecturer Carys Jones is notably proud of her Welsh roots, and whilst known @NPTCGroup of Colleges for celebrating her passion through the creative arts she is also a regular performer. 

Carys has been singing and competing in the Urdd Eisteddfod with Aelwyd Penllys for 14 years. Through this connection, she recently took part in an exciting online venture involving other members of the Urdd from all over Wales and a choir from Alabama.

On Thanksgiving day in America, a special partnership between Urdd members and the Gospel Choir at the University of Alabama, Birmingham (UAB) came together to produce a Gospel song in Welsh. This was not only a fantastic collaborative piece but involved a huge effort from the UAB Gospel choir to learn the Welsh language.

The group wanted to take the opportunity to extend a hand of friendship to young people across the world in a challenging period to share comfort and hope.

The UAB Gospel Choir were due to visit Wales and the Urdd National Eisteddfod but the trip had to be postponed due to COVID 19. Virtual meetings began and a virtual choir was established to keep the international connection. Giving young people in Wales the opportunity to connect with young people in North America and take Wales and the Welsh language to the world.

The connection between Wales and Alabama began in 1960 when Welsh ties with the African American community began following a vicious bombing of a church in Alabama by the Ku Klux Klan. The people of Wales donated a stained glass window to the church in solidarity know to this day as the Wales window.

Speaking about her involvement in the collaboration Carys said:

‘The experience of singing in a digital choir was quite different but just as special. Singing gospel for the first time was a lot of fun, and I have so much respect for the members of UAB Choir, Alabama for learning this song in Welsh.’

Inaugural winner of newly relaunched Peter Kinley Prize for Painting announced
Sector News
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. For artist and @BathSpaUni al
Pandemic scheme to support young engineers is a â€œlifesaverâ€
Sector News
An @ECITB_Skills scheme to provide training support for trainees, appr
Plymouth Students search for 100 ambassadors to help preserve the planet
Sector News
Education and awareness plays a vital role in the global response to t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Inaugural winner of newly relaunched Peter Kinley Prize for Painting announced
Sector News
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. For artist and @BathSpaUni al
Pandemic scheme to support young engineers is a “lifesaver”
Sector News
An @ECITB_Skills scheme to provide training support for trainees, appr
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Deploys Google Voice to Support College’s Digital Strategy
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Deploys @Google Voice with @GoogleFo
Viral Facebook post sees Exeter College students flooded with donations for neonatal charity
Sector News
A group of charity-minded @ExeterCollege students have been inundated
Plymouth Students search for 100 ambassadors to help preserve the planet
Sector News
Education and awareness plays a vital role in the global response to t
First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting you
Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
New West Earlham centre to create opportunities for thousands of Norwich’s most underprivileged students
Sector News
The prospects of reaching further education could become three times m
FSB scheme enables small employers and sole traders to provide Kickstart work placements
Sector News
@FSB_policy & @AdeccoWV help hundreds of small businesses to provi
EU students to benefit from Aberdeen Scholarships
Sector News
EU students who choose to come to study at the University of Aberdeen
Greater Manchester aims to accelerate gender equality as new Women and Girls Panel launched
Sector News
A NEW Panel set up to accelerate gender equality in Greater Manchester
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
A maths teacher from a school in South West London was shortlisted for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: UAB Gospel Choir Brings Music To Welsh Ears 36 minutes ago
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has published a new article: Pandemic scheme to support young engineers is a “lifesaver” 2 hours 6 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 45 minutes ago

Skills for Energy: Letting educators and young people know what they need for tomorrow’s workforce

Skills for Energy: Letting educators and young...

EEEGR’s annual Skills for Energy event was a firm success, being delivered this year as a virtual event with sponsorship from OPITO and Gee-Force...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page