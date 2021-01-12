 
CNet Training Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

@CNettraining has been developing and designing technical education programs for a quarter-century. 

CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry, comprising the data centre and network infrastructure sectors, is proud to be celebrating its 25th birthday this year. 

For 25 years, CNet has been committed to delivering high quality and professional technical education programs to individuals and businesses across the globe. CNet remains the only industry dedicated technical education provider in the world to award both industry recognised qualifications and official certifications.

Since launching in 1996, the CNet team has grown significantly and continued to develop and expand its delivery locations and program offerings to learners from all corners of the world. Over the last 25 years, CNet is proud to have educated over 70,000 individuals, in 45 countries to 153 different nationalities in 218 delivery locations and in 19 time zones. These delivery locations span the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Africa. All of CNet’s programs are delivered by CNet’s expert Instructor team who are all full-time employees based across the globe and have combined over 300 years of first-hand industry experience, providing learners with access to some of the most respected and technical minds in the data centre and network infrastructure industry.To celebrate 25 years, CNet has also re-designed its brand logo especially for 2021. The new blue design will appear across the CNet website and all marketing materials throughout the year.

CNet was initially established with a focus on training military personnel in internal and external copper and fibre cable installation. From there, the company rapidly expanded and is now the largest and longest-serving industry dedicated education provider in the world. Originated by CNet, The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework is recognised and respected worldwide. It provides designations that have become key skills reference points that allow those holding them to demonstrate their ability and experience. 

 In 2017, CNet launched its live instructor-led Remote Attendance capability, initially anticipating a drive to need to operate in a more sustainable and environmentally sensitive way. Remote Attendance has allowed learning to continue throughout a global pandemic and make learning even more accessible across the world. Learners can now select the best time to attend a program from a wide variety of time zones available across the globe, for example, if individuals work night shifts or are unable to study during their standard time zone due to other work/life commitments.

CNet is no stranger to accolades, after only two years it won the Networking Industry Award for Training Company of the Year (1998). Since then, the awards haven’t stopped. CNet has gone from strength to strength and has been awarded 22 Industry and Recognition Awards. CNet has also been awarded the prestigious Defence Employment Recognition Silver Award recognising CNet’s on-going work and support to the Armed Forces community over the last 25 years. 

President and CEO Andrew Stevens has been with CNet since 1997 and is the driving force and key voice across the industry on the importance of education and his desire to leave a legacy and make the industry a better place for all. He is committed to increasing awareness of the Digital Infrastructure Industry to provide clear pathways for people to enter the industry. 

 “Companies don’t last 25 years without a lot of hard work and a dedicated team. I’m grateful to have such a talented and passionate team, many who have worked for the company for a long time and all are driven to help CNet succeed and remain the global leader of technical education for the Digital Infrastructure Industry. We have fantastic relationships with our customers, industry associations and media contacts across the world, many of whom we think of as close friends and we wouldn’t be where we are now without them. I love leading the CNet team and seeing all that we have achieved over the years. We have created a fantastic educational framework that I’m immensely proud of and we never want to standstill. We are always striving to do more, and we have a lot of exciting things coming over the next couple of years, so watch this space!”

As well as marking the company’s 25th anniversary in 2021, CNet is also delighted to be celebrating the Masters Degree in Data Centre Leadership and Management turning 5 years old. Over the last 5 years, data professionals from some of the world’s leading organisations have obtained the highest level leadership and management education program tailored to the data centre sector and joined a global elite group of data centre professionals.Looking ahead, CNet is working on exciting plans to expand its technical offering, adding more programs to its renowned education framework and working alongside the industry and leading organisations to create further technical apprenticeships for the network infrastructure sector. This will help to encourage more people into the industry and work as an industry to tackle the on-going skills shortage and make it a more inclusive workplace.

