 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More than 1,100 classrooms gutted by school blazes in five years

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rubble

School fires have destroyed the equivalent of 1,100 classrooms in the last five years, new figures reveal.

Fire crews have been called to tackle 2,300 school blazes in England, which completely gutted 47 primary and secondary schools, and seriously damaged 230 others. 

More than 74,000 square metres, an area equivalent to 10 football pitches, of teaching facilities have been damaged by fire in this time, according to analysis of Home Office data by leading insurer Zurich Municipal. 

Zurich Municipal now estimates 390,000 teaching hours could be lost in the next year as a result of large fires alone, causing disruption for 28,000 children, who may already be struggling to catch up following school closures during the pandemic. 

The findings – based on Home Office data from all 44 fire authorities in England –has led to renewed calls for mandatory sprinklers to be fitted in new and refurbished schools, bringing the country into line with Wales and Scotland where they are already compulsory. 

Tilden Watson, Zurich Municipal’s Head of Education, said:

 “Young people have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. Ministers must ensure no more classroom time is lost for a generation that has already fallen behind. These figures highlight the devastating impact of fires on the school estate. Unless the government changes the law on sprinklers, accidental and malicious fires will continue to blight schools and children’s futures.”

Between April 2015 and April 2020, 1,467 primary schools and 834 secondary schools were hit by blazes. Just two per cent of these schools were fitted with sprinklers.  Zurich estimates the average repair bill for large fires alone is £2.9m, with some fires costing up to £20m. 

The findings come as the government embarks on one of the biggest school building booms in recent times, with £1bn being poured into rebuilding 50 schools over the next five years. 

But Zurich warns that, without sprinklers, fire could damage five times as many schools as will be improved under the government’s rebuilding programme.

Watson said: “Fire won’t just wipe out progress in improving the condition of schools, it will send it into reverse.  It makes no economic sense to pump millions of pounds into refurbishing schools without protecting them with sprinklers. Sprinklers are proven to contain the spread of blazes and limit the damage they inflict.”

As part of its “levelling up” agenda, the government intends to target 70% of its £1bn funding at schools in the Midlands and North.  Zurich’s analysis, however, shows that three out of the five fire authorities with the highest rates of school blazes - Greater Manchester, West Midlands and West Yorkshire - fall in these regions.  Watson said this makes the case for sprinklers in new and refurbished schools even more pressing.  

Apprentices playing their part to protect our communities
Sector News
The police force tasked with safeguarding the largest land area in Wal
New research from Steelcase: 97% of employees want to return to office
Sector News
New @Steelcase research reveals the true costs and benefits of home wo
Award finalist engineering a career pipeline for progression
Sector News
Recruiting the right skillset for experienced staff within a challengi

Watson added: “It’s absolutely right that the government invests in these areas. But without protection from sprinklers, fires will continue to break out unchecked.  The Prime Minister must prove his ambitions to ‘level up’ Britain are more than a slogan.  This means protecting schools that are crucial to the North’s economic success.  Children get only one chance at an education; every extra day missed harms their attainment and life chances. The government’s failure to mandate sprinklers in schools is exposing pupils, teachers and firefighters to an unnecessary level of risk.  It’s not just life safety the government should be concerned about, but the impact of all too frequent school fires on children’s life chances.”

When a school fire breaks out, Zurich’s analysis suggests there is a one in three (32%) chance of it spreading beyond the initial item ignited, potentially going on to cause serious damage. 

Gavin Tomlinson, Sprinkler Lead, National Fire Chiefs Council, said: 

“The case for sprinklers in schools is extremely compelling. The disruptive effect these fires have on whole communities is stark and the cost of the fire is felt well beyond rebuild costs. The impact can be devastating and, in the year where education has been so severely disrupted, school fires put huge additional pressure on the education service and parents.

“Schools are important community assets which need to be protected and we know that sprinklers are both highly reliable and effective. When sprinklers operate, they will control or extinguish a fire in 99% of cases.

“The NFCC will continue to call for the mandatory fitting of sprinkler systems in all new and refurbished schools in England.”

Eddie Tuttle, Director of Policy, External Affairs and Research at the Chartered Institute of Building, said:

“It is shocking to see the extent of the damage done by school fires, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the vital importance of school attendance to our children’s futures. The potential damage done to classrooms by fires will lead to more teaching hours lost and more disruption for students, families and communities, at a time when so many are already struggling to manage. Continued school blazes will have profound consequences for the next generation, and one school fire – let alone 2,300 – is one too many.

“The widespread lack of sprinklers in schools is astonishing, given that they are a proven means of limiting the spread of fire and the destruction it causes. It is further concerning given that the Government plans to embark upon the biggest school rebuilding programme in a generation, risking £1bn of public funds being lost to preventable blazes. As major building safety reforms commence their journey through Parliament, the Government must take this opportunity to mandate sprinklers in new and refurbished schools, to improve the fire safety of our built environment and protect pupils, teachers and families from unacceptable and needless risk.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices playing their part to protect our communities
Sector News
The police force tasked with safeguarding the largest land area in Wal
New research from Steelcase: 97% of employees want to return to office
Sector News
New @Steelcase research reveals the true costs and benefits of home wo
Award finalist engineering a career pipeline for progression
Sector News
Recruiting the right skillset for experienced staff within a challengi
Personal trainer jumps into new career as college tutor
Sector News
A personal trainer says “it’s never too late” to return to educa
Apprentices ‘Aspire’ to make a difference for award finalist
Sector News
High unemployment and relatively low skill levels within the manufactu
Radio and Journalism students explore radio broadcasting with the BBC
Sector News
Level 3 radio and journalism students at Cambridge Regional College (@
Broadband postcode lottery limiting learners, says training specialist
Sector News
@PHXTraining, a leading Cumbrian training provider has called on the g
Purlos Continues to Grow! Announces Appointment of Advisor, Ex AOC Chief Executive Martin Doel.
Sector News
We are incredibly excited to announce that Mr Martin Doel has joined @
Quantity Surveying students start out on new career in construction industry
Sector News
Two Fife College (@fifecollege) students have started out on their new
The Construction department goes viral
Sector News
Hugh Baird (@hughbaird) College’s Course Leader in Construction Mult
Help our 24-hour sporty people raise Comic Relief cash
Sector News
Staff and students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) are prepari
New report to examine the role of education in addressing gender inequality
Sector News
Consultation launched to develop a blueprint for utilising education t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5465)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page