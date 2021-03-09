 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Radio and Journalism students explore radio broadcasting with the BBC

Details
Hits: 118
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Radio and Journalism

Level 3 radio and journalism students at Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) got the chance to see how the BBC works under lockdown when they sat in on a Radio 4 interview with lecturer, Andy Darley.

Before the pandemic, BBC producer Kate Bissell travelled the world to carry out interviews for her shows. With the Coronavirus forcing her to work from home, she used Zoom to speak to Andy for an episode of her podcast, The Digital Human, exploring treasure hunting in the physical and online worlds.

At Andy’s request, the interview was held during a timetabled radio and journalism class, with the students joining the call as observers. Afterwards, Kate answered questions on how the BBC has adapted to programme-making under COVID-19 and gave tips on radio interviewing.

Andy, who teaches in the Creative Industries team as Lecturer in Digital Media and Journalism, said:

“Our media students are just starting their final major projects, and they’re obviously concerned about what they’ll do if the virus keeps them from using college facilities such as the radio studio. Having the chance to see how the BBC overcomes similar challenges is incredibly useful to them.”

Kate was keen to talk to Andy about his experiences in 2007, before his time as a lecturer at Cambridge Regional College, when he claimed a £100,000 prize as winner of a ground-breaking Alternate Reality Game (ARG) called Perplex City.

He said: “The game was a milestone in the development of digital media and new ways of telling stories online. My role in it gives me a unique perspective that I can share with students when I’m teaching about interactive and online media.” 

The game, which ran for more than two years before Andy’s victory ended it, saw players following a complex story about a priceless scientific and spiritual artefact that had been stolen from the fictional Perplex City and buried somewhere on Earth.

Players had to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and follow blogs to deduce the hiding-place of the artefact – in reality, a metal cube – with the prize money going to whoever dug it up it. 

Perplex City was not the only ARG to attract the attention of puzzle fans at the time, but it was the only one to mix the form’s usual digital clues and storytelling with a real-world treasure hunt, prize money and an accessible way into the game through packs of puzzle cards sold in shops around the world.

Personal trainer jumps into new career as college tutor
Sector News
A personal trainer says â€œitâ€™s never too lateâ€ to return to educa
Broadband postcode lottery limiting learners, says training specialist
Sector News
@PHXTraining, a leading Cumbrian training provider has called on the g
Quantity Surveying students start out on new career in construction industry
Sector News
Two Fife College (@fifecollege) students have started out on their new

Thousands of people across the globe joined the game, cooperating through online forums to collect the cards, solve the puzzles and identify hidden clues edging them closer to discovering the location of the Cube. 

Andy said, “For a large proportion of the game, players worked together to solve the puzzles, some of which were very challenging. As we got closer to finding out the location of the Cube it became more competitive. Everyone wanted to be the one to find the Cube.’

Players eventually deduced a general location for the Cube, in woodlands in Northamptonshire, and Andy was one of several who dropped everything to make an immediate trip there in the hope of solving the final clues. It took three separate visits across several days, as other players also homed in on the location, but eventually he was able to match up a photographic clue with a specific area of the woods. Using skills developed volunteering on archaeological digs, he was then able to identify an area of soil that had been disturbed when a hole had been dug and filled in again – and soon after he unearthed the Cube to win Perplex City.

Andy describes how he felt upon discovering the Cube, “I wasn’t sure what to do. My mind drifted between handing in the Cube to the game developers and keeping the Cube back so that my identity would remain a mystery forever. In the end, I felt it was important that the game concluded in the way that had been intended – it would have been unfair to the other players for the game to have ended any other way.”

Concluding on his experience of alternate reality games and Perplex City in particular, Andy said, “In the end, the game wasn’t about winning as no-one ever really believed they would be the ones to find the Cube. The experience was more about the community that evolved and the support the players showed in collectively solving the puzzles. When the game ended there was a sense of loss. We had spent two years committed to solving the mystery and suddenly it came to an end. Living in an alternate reality world is hard to leave for those that often find the real world a difficult place to be.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Personal trainer jumps into new career as college tutor
Sector News
A personal trainer says “it’s never too late” to return to educa
Broadband postcode lottery limiting learners, says training specialist
Sector News
@PHXTraining, a leading Cumbrian training provider has called on the g
Purlos Continues to Grow! Announces Appointment of Advisor, Ex AOC Chief Executive Martin Doel.
Sector News
We are incredibly excited to announce that Mr Martin Doel has joined @
Quantity Surveying students start out on new career in construction industry
Sector News
Two Fife College (@fifecollege) students have started out on their new
Teachers reveal the true state of mental health in schools
Sector News
With the last two academic years having been severely disrupted by the
Unite the Union research shows members look to manufacturing, health and education for jobs of tomorrow
Sector News
Unite members look to manufacturing, health and education for the jobs
University of Exeter Business School’s pilot cohort of JP Morgan apprentices achieve spectacular results
Sector News
The first cohort of degree apprentices studying at the University of E
New report to examine the role of education in addressing gender inequality
Sector News
Consultation launched to develop a blueprint for utilising education t
National Apprenticeship Week Success at Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
London’s top College provider of Apprenticeships celebrated a highly
Take a 360 tour of East Sussex College during latest virtual open event
Sector News
Year 10s and 11s across the region will have the opportunity to join E
Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd
Sector News
An exciting career in civil engineering awaits apprentice Ceris Alaw J
LCCM launches ‘Women in Music’ for International Women’s Day
Sector News
The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featur

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5463)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page