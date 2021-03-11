 
NPTC Group of Colleges provides Virtual Electric Vehicle training to delegates in India

NPTC Group of Colleges

NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) were delighted to collaborate with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to deliver a six-day Training of the Trainers (ToT) programme to prepare professionals in advance of new EV technologies and UK pedagogies and methods.

This is the first ToT programme of its kind delivered by NPTC Group of Colleges externally. The programme was delivered virtually through NPTC Group of Colleges' Online Portal and involved 28 trainers registered under the ToT programme, all of whom have experience in the automobile sector and are based in India.

The launch event involved over 60 participants, which along with the College trainers and delegates, included high profile dignitaries from the UK government, NITI Aayog, Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship.

Prof. Neela Dabir, Dean of the School of Vocational Education, Mumbai, reiterated the need for broader use of EVs to reduce carbon emissions, which is a priority on a global scale. She appreciated the ongoing ToT in EVs as an exemplary effort since this is a widely pioneering initiative to propagate skilling in this area.

James Llewellyn, Head of International Operations at NPTC Group of Colleges, confirmed that NPTC Group is in discussions to deliver additional EV programmes and are further developing wider Technical vocational and pedagogical online programmes to meet increased demand.

Newtown and Brecon College Lecturers Tony Burgoyne, Daniel Pritchard and William Davies, who have all delivered numerous courses to overseas learners, said they were 'truly delighted to be part of this pioneering project at a virtual level'. Lecturers provided a virtual tour of the College and workshops, highlighting equipment and machinery used within the EV programme, providing demonstrations of technical education online. Some of the trainees also shared their positive experiences of the ToT training so far. The event ended with a vote of thanks from the FCDO.

