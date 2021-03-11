 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#Covid19EducationDebate - MPs to debate petitions relating to the impact of Covid-19 on education

Details
Hits: 153
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tom Hunt, member of the Petitions Committee

On Monday 15 March, MPs will debate e-petitions, relating to the impact of Covid-19 on education. Tom Hunt (@TomHunt1988), member of the Petitions Committee, will open the debate. The Government will send a Minister to respond.

Cancel GCSE and A-levels in 2021 replace with Course Work and Teacher Assessment

The petition, which has more than 157,000 signatures, states: “Cancel all standardise testing for year 11 and year 12 students in 2021. By replacing tests with smaller amounts of course work and teacher assessment, students would have a fair chance at achieving their target grades and it would relieve stress for teachers and students.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Students will not be asked to sit GCSE, AS and A level exams this summer as planned in light of the ongoing impact of the covid-19 pandemic.”

Allow teacher predicted grades for BTEC students

The petition, which has more than 145,000 signatures, states: “The government should allow BTEC students to achieve teacher predicted grades rather than being forced into a system that is unethically downgrading thousands of students grades.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Exams for vocational and technical qualifications are only continuing currently where they signal occupational competency. We will announce arrangements for summer term exams by end of February.”

Keep schools closed until May

The petition, which has more than 148,000 signatures, states: “Please don’t send students back until we know we have had the priority groups vaccinated such as the elderly, the extremely clinically vulnerable, and those with underlying health conditions.”

The petition is currently awaiting a Government response.

Close schools in Tier 4 areas

The petition, which has more than 145,000 signatures, states: “Schools can be a breeding ground for the spread of coronavirus. Children are mingling at schools and returning to families who are potentially vulnerable, keeping rates high.

“It's only been since schools opened that infection rates have been high in Kent, and keeping them open may keep it high.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “The Government has asked schools and Further Education colleges to restrict attendance from 5 January 2020 for most pupils and students. Early years settings will remain open to all.”

The debate will last 90 minutes, and will provide opportunities for MPs to question Government Ministers directly on these issues. The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 18:15, and will be available to view on Parliament TV and on YouTube.

Petition details

  • ‘Cancel GCSE and A-levels in 2021 replace with Course Work and Teacher Assessment’ - view on petition signature map.
  • ‘Allow teacher predicted grades for BTEC students’ - view on petition signature map.
  • ‘Keep schools closed until May’ - view on petition signature map.
  • ‘Close schools in Tier 4 areas’ - view on petition signature map.
  • Any Library Briefing Papers for this debate will be available here.

Follow the debate:

Where in the country were these petitions signed?

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Cancel GCSE and A-levels in 2021 replace with Course Work and Teacher Assessment’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):

Arts charity's creative solution to Covid mental health impact
Sector News
An arts charity battling a post-Covid â€˜mental ill health crisisâ€™ i
Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Review of Po
EdTech became an unofficial â€˜emergency serviceâ€™ - Lessons from Lockdown
Sector News
The inaugural report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Educat

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Foyle

Colum Eastwood MP

1042

Taunton Deane

Rebecca Pow MP

857

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley MP

729

Hemel Hempstead

Rt Hon Sir Mike Penning MP

719

Belfast North

John Finucane MP

631

Mid Ulster

Francie Molloy MP

582

Somerton and Frome

David Warburton MP

567

Yeovil

Mr Marcus Fysh MP

567

Thurrock

Jackie Doyle-Price MP

534

North Down

Stephen Farry MP

534

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition Allow teacher predicted grades for BTEC students’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Thurrock

Jackie Doyle-Price MP

775

Great Yarmouth

Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP

762

Bethnal Green and Bow

Rushanara Ali MP

732

Poplar and Limehouse

Apsana Begum MP

728

South Basildon and East Thurrock

Stephen Metcalfe MP

683

Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP

675

Castle Point

Rebecca Harris MP

593

Leicester East

Claudia Webbe MP

569

Bradford West

Naz Shah MP

557

Birmingham, Ladywood

Shabana Mahmood MP

555

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Keep schools closed until May’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

East Ham

Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP

983

Ilford South

Sam Tarry MP

934

Poplar and Limehouse

Apsana Begum MP

808

Blackburn

Kate Hollern MP

800

Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP

793

Bethnal Green and Bow

Rushanara Ali MP

762

West Ham

Ms Lyn Brown MP

762

Birmingham, Hall Green

Tahir Ali MP

761

Slough

Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP

752

Ealing North

James Murray MP

700

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Close schools in Tier 4 areas’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Gordon Henderson MP

1729

Gillingham and Rainham

Rehman Chishti MP

1632

Poplar and Limehouse

Apsana Begum MP

1595

Rochester and Strood

Kelly Tolhurst MP

1578

Ilford South

Sam Tarry MP

1548

North Thanet

Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP

1519

Dover

Mrs Natalie Elphicke MP

1515

Slough

Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP

1481

Barking

Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MP

1449

Bethnal Green and Bow

Rushanara Ali MP

1426

You may also be interested in these articles:

Arts charity's creative solution to Covid mental health impact
Sector News
An arts charity battling a post-Covid ‘mental ill health crisis’ i
Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Review of Po
EdTech became an unofficial ‘emergency service’ - Lessons from Lockdown
Sector News
The inaugural report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Educat
MP Gillian Keegan visits HSDC South Downs campus
Sector News
HSDC (@Be_HSDC) staff and students were excited to welcome Parliamenta
LSBF in Singapore Equips Students With Cloud Computing Skills With Resources From Amazon Web Services
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) in Singapore today announ
NMITE Appoints Founding Director For Its Centre For Advanced Timber Technology (CATT)
Sector News
SIGNS MOU WITH EDINBURGH NAPIER UNIVERSITY (@EdinburghNapier) FOR COL
How Further Education Institutions Are Getting Ready To Welcome Back Students
Sector News
On the 8th of March, students across England returned to the classroom
Women explain how they have excelled in Welsh construction
Sector News
Inspiring women into construction is the goal of a new video that has
Leeds Trinity University announces academic promotion round
Sector News
The University has announced the appointments of Professors, Readers a
Miller Homes agrees purchase of the 18-acre Northenden Campus from The LTE Group
Sector News
Miller Homes are today announcing that they have agreed the purchase o
Bath Spa University receives Bronze Accreditation from British Hedgehog Preservation Society
Sector News
Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) is now a recognised Hedgehog Friendl
NEW COURSE AT LEICESTER COLLEGE TO BOOST EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS IN CONSTRUCTION SECTOR
Sector News
Four-week level 1 course enables students to qualify for Construction

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 44 minutes ago

Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding: Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation o… https://t.co/Hhztc27i2F
View Original Tweet

Oaklands College
Oaklands College has published a new article: Oaklands College appoints Andrew Slade as its next Principal 2 hours 21 minutes ago
Havant & South Downs College
Havant & South Downs College has published a new article: MP Gillian Keegan visits HSDC South Downs campus 2 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5479)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page