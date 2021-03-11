Covid19EducationDebate - MPs to debate petitions relating to the impact of Covid-19 on education

On Monday 15 March, MPs will debate e-petitions, relating to the impact of Covid-19 on education. Tom Hunt (@TomHunt1988), member of the Petitions Committee, will open the debate. The Government will send a Minister to respond.
Cancel GCSE and A-levels in 2021 replace with Course Work and Teacher Assessment
The petition, which has more than 157,000 signatures, states: “Cancel all standardise testing for year 11 and year 12 students in 2021. By replacing tests with smaller amounts of course work and teacher assessment, students would have a fair chance at achieving their target grades and it would relieve stress for teachers and students.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “Students will not be asked to sit GCSE, AS and A level exams this summer as planned in light of the ongoing impact of the covid-19 pandemic.”
Allow teacher predicted grades for BTEC students
The petition, which has more than 145,000 signatures, states: “The government should allow BTEC students to achieve teacher predicted grades rather than being forced into a system that is unethically downgrading thousands of students grades.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “Exams for vocational and technical qualifications are only continuing currently where they signal occupational competency. We will announce arrangements for summer term exams by end of February.”
Keep schools closed until May
The petition, which has more than 148,000 signatures, states: “Please don’t send students back until we know we have had the priority groups vaccinated such as the elderly, the extremely clinically vulnerable, and those with underlying health conditions.”
The petition is currently awaiting a Government response.
Close schools in Tier 4 areas
The petition, which has more than 145,000 signatures, states: “Schools can be a breeding ground for the spread of coronavirus. Children are mingling at schools and returning to families who are potentially vulnerable, keeping rates high.
“It's only been since schools opened that infection rates have been high in Kent, and keeping them open may keep it high.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “The Government has asked schools and Further Education colleges to restrict attendance from 5 January 2020 for most pupils and students. Early years settings will remain open to all.”
The debate will last 90 minutes, and will provide opportunities for MPs to question Government Ministers directly on these issues. The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 18:15, and will be available to view on Parliament TV and on YouTube.
Where in the country were these petitions signed?
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Cancel GCSE and A-levels in 2021 replace with Course Work and Teacher Assessment’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Foyle
|
Colum Eastwood MP
|
1042
|
Taunton Deane
|
Rebecca Pow MP
|
857
|
West Tyrone
|
Órfhlaith Begley MP
|
729
|
Hemel Hempstead
|
Rt Hon Sir Mike Penning MP
|
719
|
Belfast North
|
John Finucane MP
|
631
|
Mid Ulster
|
Francie Molloy MP
|
582
|
Somerton and Frome
|
David Warburton MP
|
567
|
Yeovil
|
Mr Marcus Fysh MP
|
567
|
Thurrock
|
Jackie Doyle-Price MP
|
534
|
North Down
|
Stephen Farry MP
|
534
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition Allow teacher predicted grades for BTEC students’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Thurrock
|
Jackie Doyle-Price MP
|
775
|
Great Yarmouth
|
Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP
|
762
|
Bethnal Green and Bow
|
Rushanara Ali MP
|
732
|
Poplar and Limehouse
|
Apsana Begum MP
|
728
|
South Basildon and East Thurrock
|
Stephen Metcalfe MP
|
683
|
Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP
|
675
|
Castle Point
|
Rebecca Harris MP
|
593
|
Leicester East
|
Claudia Webbe MP
|
569
|
Bradford West
|
Naz Shah MP
|
557
|
Birmingham, Ladywood
|
Shabana Mahmood MP
|
555
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Keep schools closed until May’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
East Ham
|
Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP
|
983
|
Ilford South
|
Sam Tarry MP
|
934
|
Poplar and Limehouse
|
Apsana Begum MP
|
808
|
Blackburn
|
Kate Hollern MP
|
800
|
Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP
|
793
|
Bethnal Green and Bow
|
Rushanara Ali MP
|
762
|
West Ham
|
Ms Lyn Brown MP
|
762
|
Birmingham, Hall Green
|
Tahir Ali MP
|
761
|
Slough
|
Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP
|
752
|
Ealing North
|
James Murray MP
|
700
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Close schools in Tier 4 areas’ are as follows (as at 10 February 2021):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|
Gordon Henderson MP
|
1729
|
Gillingham and Rainham
|
Rehman Chishti MP
|
1632
|
Poplar and Limehouse
|
Apsana Begum MP
|
1595
|
Rochester and Strood
|
Kelly Tolhurst MP
|
1578
|
Ilford South
|
Sam Tarry MP
|
1548
|
North Thanet
|
Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP
|
1519
|
Dover
|
Mrs Natalie Elphicke MP
|
1515
|
Slough
|
Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP
|
1481
|
Barking
|
Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MP
|
1449
|
Bethnal Green and Bow
|
Rushanara Ali MP
|
1426