 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Hold the front page! CAVC Junior Journalist Jack up for Top Scoop Award

Details
Hits: 167
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jack Grey

Jack Grey, a Junior Journalist on an apprenticeship scheme run by Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) in partnership with BBC Cymru Wales (@BBCWales) and ITV Wales (@ITVWales), has been shortlisted for a Top Scoop Award by the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

“It’s very, very good to be nominated as these awards run throughout the UK so it’s great to see my name up there,” Jack said. “And also to see a name from Wales is good because there’s not many of us on the list.”

Jack is one of the first cohort of the Digital Journalism apprentices in a programme delivered by the College with the BBC Academy and ITV Wales. The 23-year-old from Swansea was one of the first on the scene when the statue of merchant and slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol during one of the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in America last summer.

“I was at the protest in Bristol in a personal capacity and things started to get a bit heated,” Jack explains. “I got my camera out and filmed the statue getting pulled down.

“I tweeted the footage, saying it was from the BBC, and then I got flooded by requests to use it from all over. It was a bit overwhelming – I spent the rest of the afternoon dealing with emails and sending out copy.

“It was good to be part of something that’s since gone around the world.”

And as a result, the NCTJ has shortlisted Jack for Top Scoop in its 2020 Awards for Excellence, which will be announced this month.

Jack feels that his apprenticeship has been an excellent introduction to journalism – an industry in which it is notoriously difficult to gain entry.

“The lecturers and tutors have been really good and it’s also been good to work and learn at the same time,” he says. “It means that what you have learnt is in the context of an actual job – most of the people who are involved have worked in journalism, some at senior levels, so you do get to benefit from their experience.

“When I finish this course I will walk into a job in journalism and I know I feel my skills will be adequate for the job.”

The course has definitely given Jack the opportunity to embark upon a career in the media, something he thought would not happen

Recruit FE teachers with industry experience through Taking Teaching Further
Sector News
Further Education providers are encouraged to take advantage of fundin
High Impact Accelerator Programme for BAME Professionals launched to address the diversity gap in the UK institutions
Sector News
Transformative, high-impact accelerator programme designed to help exp
Last week saw the return of students to face-to-face learning at The Henley College
Sector News
As part of its commitment to reducing the spread of Covid-19 amongst s

“It’s always something that I’ve been interested in but I never considered journalism as a viable career – I thought maybe screenwriting or something like that,” he explains. “Then I came across the apprenticeship that the BBC was offering and I thought I’d give it a go.

“I definitely wouldn’t want to do anything else now – it’s good that they have schemes like this so people who don’t have degrees or master’s degrees can get involved – people like me.”

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “We’re all so thrilled by the fact that Jack is a finalist for Top Scoop in the NCTJ’s Awards for Excellence. The Digital Apprenticeship we run in partnership with BBC Cymru Wales and ITV Wales is designed to help people find a career in journalism who might not have had the opportunity otherwise – and Jack’s quick thinking and professional behaviour during the summer shows it’s having results.

“Well done to Jack and well done to everyone who works on the programme – this is a testament to all of your hard work and commitment.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recruit FE teachers with industry experience through Taking Teaching Further
Sector News
Further Education providers are encouraged to take advantage of fundin
High Impact Accelerator Programme for BAME Professionals launched to address the diversity gap in the UK institutions
Sector News
Transformative, high-impact accelerator programme designed to help exp
Last week saw the return of students to face-to-face learning at The Henley College
Sector News
As part of its commitment to reducing the spread of Covid-19 amongst s
Skills for work charity launches Green Paper and consultation, to explore opportunity of technology in levelling up learning
Sector News
Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK's leading charity for championin
LCCM host Mathew Knowles for March ‘Box Talk’
Sector News
London College of Creative Media (@lccmlondon) will be hosting Mathew
College thanks community, as on-site learning returns
Sector News
Students and staff at Newbury College (@newburycollege) and Universit
Views sought on future of Welsh language ‘infrastructure’
Sector News
The consultation will focus on resources that help people use Welsh fr
Film addressing institutional racism nominated for industry leading award
Sector News
A film addressing institutional racism within higher education which w
Raising Awareness of the Role of Young Carers at SERC
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is taking part in Young Carers
Wirral Met College announces new Professional Studies Campus
Sector News
Thanks to the support of Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s
Prof.Véronique Tran is the new rector of ESCP Business School in Berlin
Sector News
Prof. Véronique Tran will take up her position as the new Rector of E
Kirklees College makes commitment to support students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) has reaffirmed their commitment to

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5491)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page