 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Canadian College of Technology and Business launches in Vancouver

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Canadian College of Technology and Business (@CanadianCTB) has today (17 Mar) announced its official launch, offering programs set to prepare students to stand out in the modern workforce.

Based in Vancouver, CCTB offers a wide variety of programs at differing levels. The curricula focus on some of the disciplines and knowledge that have become a crucial part in the development of businesses and employees across a variety of industries.

Domestic and international students will have access to diplomas in marketing, information systems, data analysis and cybersecurity, amongst others. Through this initial portfolio, CCTB aims to cater to students looking to become the professionals of the next generation.

All programs are designed and taught by seasoned professionals, based on real-life industry needs and aiming to implement contemporary tools and methodology. Boris Poludo, Head of Faculty at CCTB, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of this new, ambitious, project.

“The portfolio is built around the skills employers are seeking in the workforce for the new digital world we live in. Whether students are looking to explore the latest technology trends or develop knowledge in a new area, our programs will ensure they reach their aspirations.”

The first intake is scheduled for May, with the institution ready to deliver all programs through distance and blended learning due to the limitations imposed by the ongoing pandemic. Future plans will see teaching being delivered at CCTB West Pender Campus in The London Building in the heart of downtown Vancouver, in a highly interactive environment to engage students in ways similar to those many companies use to conduct their business.

Canada is one of the most popular destinations of choice for higher education as well as for work opportunities. To assist its students in the transition from study to work, CCTB will also be providing career orientation, guidance and complete employment support.

CCTB is part of Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher education institutions. GUS has a strong presence in Canada and its institutions in the country include University Canada West (UCW), Toronto School of Management (TSoM), Trebas Institute and The Language Gallery Canada (TLGC).

Cyndi McLeod, GUS Canada CEO, said: “Our institutions provide a variety of study paths and qualifications and we are always looking to expand to new sectors. As part of an organization brought together by a shared passion for accessible and relevant learning opportunities, CCTB is committed to promoting our brand of quality higher education.”

The people charting a new course as they embark on second careers in teaching
Sector News
The 2020/21 cohort from Transition to Teach (@t2teachuk) are charting
New report shows improving career guidance in schools and colleges leads to better student outcomes and attitudes, and raises aspirations
Sector News
New report shows improving career guidance in schools and colleges lea
Study buddies? Competition and collaboration between higher education and further education
Sector News
Universities and FE colleges fear â€œHunger Gamesâ€ battle for studen

CCTB offers technical training based on the latest market trends for in-demand technologies, incorporating tools such as Amazon Web Services, Docker, SQL and many more. CCTB is also accredited by British Columbia Private Training Institution as well as by British Columbia Education Quality Assurance.

Canadian College of Technology and Business (CCTB) launched in 2021 with a range of IT and business-focused programs, to provide students with the highest quality training, equipping them for the challenges of an increasingly digitalized world.

CCTB is part of the Global University Systems network. Based in the thriving city of Vancouver, CCTB is surrounded by some of the most important players in the technology sector including Amazon, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Slack and Hootsuite.

CCTB offers technical training based on the latest market trends for in-demand technologies. To ensure that CCTB graduates have cutting-edge skills, various technologies are incorporated into our programs such as Amazon Web Services, Docker, Microsoft SSRS, Tableau and many more.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The people charting a new course as they embark on second careers in teaching
Sector News
The 2020/21 cohort from Transition to Teach (@t2teachuk) are charting
New report shows improving career guidance in schools and colleges leads to better student outcomes and attitudes, and raises aspirations
Sector News
New report shows improving career guidance in schools and colleges lea
Study buddies? Competition and collaboration between higher education and further education
Sector News
Universities and FE colleges fear “Hunger Games” battle for studen
SERC Student Adam Captures Pandemic on the Frontline
Sector News
A Level 3 Creative Media student at SERC’s (@S_ERC) Bangor Campus ha
Active IQ embarks on three-year partnership with The Association of Colleges
Sector News
@Active__IQ, the the UK’s leading @Ofqual-recognised Awarding Organi
Comprehensive online training programme for college governors
Sector News
A comprehensive online training programme for college governors and go
The Institute updates Hair and Beauty EPA flexibilities
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
How the National Tutoring Programme will help pupils most affected by the impact of lost learning during the pandemic
Sector News
The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) will help boost the learning of
The impact on the labour market of Covid-19 a year into the crisis, and how to secure a strong recovery
Sector News
Long Covid in the labour market - This is the third time @ResFoundatio
BSM’s pioneering virtual reality instructor training course wins Product of the Year
Sector News
@BSM_Driving #VR course named Product of the Year by @IntelligentADI B
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
Sector News
The Kickstart Scheme – Creating New Jobs for Young People- @FitchLea
College student designs his future
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) student Ashton Knight has turned h

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5501)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page