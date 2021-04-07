 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Zurich Community Trust plans to donate £1M to Teach First to educates socially disadvantaged children on what to expect when they enter the workforce

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Russell Hobby, CEO, Teach First

The Zurich Community Trust (@ZCTrust) – @Zurich Insurance’s UK charitable arm has today confirmed education charity @TeachFirst[1] as its chosen education partner. ZCT plans to commit £1M to the charity over 5 years as the partners work together with the shared goal of building a fairer education for all in England and Wales. The funding will help schools navigate the challenges of Covid-19, support trainee teachers, ensure Year 6 pupils can build key skills as they transition to secondary school and bring vital careers education to pupils in Year 9 and above as they prepare for life after school.

This new relationship will all be supported by Zurich employees, with ZCT providing 10 volunteers to Teach First’s Coaching Programme, increasing to 20 in 2022 and 30 in 2023. Zurich employees throughout England will dedicate three of their appointed volunteering days to support the professional development of teachers across the country by coaching them through challenges they may face and helping them improve their performance in the classroom and in leadership positions. Later in the year, a broader pilot involving Zurich employees will see volunteers actively running workshops with students in Year 9, 10 and 11 in schools throughout England. Covid-19 restrictions will likely dictate that the majority of these sessions take place remotely, with activities including CV workshops, interview advice, and a vocational introduction to insurance.

Over the course of the five-year partnership ZCT will continue to review and amend its relationship with Teach First to ensure that as circumstances evolve, they continue to address the most pressing needs of schools.

ZCT also acknowledges that the lockdown digital divide between the poorest and most well-off students must not go unchallenged. Only 2%[2] of teachers working in the most disadvantaged communities believe all their pupils have adequate access to devices for home learning:

  • Four out of five (84%)[3] schools with the poorest pupils do not have enough devices and internet access to ensure all self-isolating pupils can keep learning, a new survey from the education charity Teach First has revealed.
  • This compares to two thirds (66%) of schools with the most affluent pupils, showing that while all schools continue to face significant digital barriers - it is the poorest pupils’ education that will suffer the most if self-isolating.
  • Furthermore, schools with the most affluent pupils are three times (29%) more likely to have been

Steve Grimmett, Head of Zurich Community Trust, commented:

‘Teach First’s stellar reputation speaks for itself so we are thrilled to be investing in them so they can reach their aims. The past twelve months has put into sharper focus the value of good education programmes.

“The partnership will be important in ensuring that students have an understanding of how the workforce operates – which will be vital to help them take advantage of employment opportunities. This is supported by the fact that 75% of teachers believe that developing employability skills is vital for supporting students post Covid-19.

adi fosters sustainable growth with EcoVadis leadership award
Sector News
A leading engineering business has bolstered its sustainability status
Universities demand answers from government on student returns
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK (UUK) has written to @BorisJohnson seeking an explanat
Government unveils new support for disabled jobseekers
Sector News
More disabled people will be helped into work thanks to new government

“All children have suffered as a result of lockdown and as is all too often the case, those from socially disadvantaged and ethnic backgrounds have suffered disproportionately. For a developed country like ours, that is simply inacceptable. All the data supports that minor interventions, tailored towards a child’s employability, instigated early on in life pay huge dividends towards a child’s future employability.”

Russell Hobby, CEO, Teach First commented:

“Support for teachers throughout their career and high quality careers advice for pupils are absolutely essential parts of ensuring we can maximise the potential of every young person in this country – so we’re delighted to be working with Zurich Community Trust to achieve that goal. The challenges our country faces during and after Covid-19 will not be resolved overnight. Long-term partnerships such as this one, which support our education system and prepare our young people for employment, will make a huge difference to our recovery in the years ahead.”

[1]Teach First is a social enterprise charity which aims to address educational disadvantage in England and Wales. Teach First coordinates an employment-based teaching training programme whereby participants achieve Qualified Teacher Status through the participation in a two-year training programme that involves the completion of a PGDE along with wider leadership skills training and an optional master's degree.

[2] https://www.teachfirst.org.uk/press-release/only-2-teachers-working-most-disadvantaged-communities-believe-all-their-pupils-have

[3] https://www.teachfirst.org.uk/press-release/digital-divide

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Further Education providers failing blind and partially sighted young people
Sector News
Blind and partially sighted students are being failed by a lack of sup
CITB to support Welsh construction in leading Britain’s recovery
Sector News
Supporting Welsh construction businesses while ensuring new recruits a
Skills needs, new recruits and the challenges ahead - CITB’s England Plan 2021/22
Sector News
Helping employers with their immediate skills needs, clear information
adi fosters sustainable growth with EcoVadis leadership award
Sector News
A leading engineering business has bolstered its sustainability status
Universities demand answers from government on student returns
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK (UUK) has written to @BorisJohnson seeking an explanat
Government unveils new support for disabled jobseekers
Sector News
More disabled people will be helped into work thanks to new government
BACK TO THE WATERCOOLER - THE UK WORKFORCE PLAN TO HEAD BACK TO THE OFFICE AS WE CRAVE OFFICE GOSSIP
Sector News
MILLIONS of workers are looking forward to going back into the office
New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Ireland’s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
Behaviour experts to support schools struggling with poor discipline across England with £10M behaviour Hubs programme
Sector News
Education Secretary, @GavinWilliamson calls for mobile phones to be ba
Barnardo’s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges
Only 3% of all vehicle technicians are currently qualified to work on electric vehicles
Sector News
According to a new analysis by motor industry body, the Institute of t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis is attending Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection (Zoom Conferencing). less than a minute ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: BACK TO THE WATERCOOLER - THE UK WORKFORCE PLAN TO HEAD BACK TO THE OFFICE AS WE CRAVE OFFICE GOSSIP 1 hour 42 minutes ago
Thomas Pocklington Trust
Thomas Pocklington Trust has published a new article: Further Education providers failing blind and partially sighted young people 1 hour 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5567)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page