 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University of Plymouth ranked among world’s top 25 – and 1st for marine – in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Details
Hits: 86
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Ranked 9th out of all the institutions featured in the tables for its efforts in support of SDG 17, the University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) has established itself as an international pioneer in sustainability practices, research, education and engagement.

It has won prestigious awards for its efforts to embed sustainability across its campuses, while its researchers have contributed to global advances in thinking on issues including marine pollution and conservation, global warming, environmental change and natural hazards.

It also has a reputation as a centre for excellence in sustainability teaching and learning, ensure all students graduate with an appreciation of the issues, urgency and opportunities.

In 2019, the University declared a climate emergency, joining an international movement aimed at taking action on climate change.

Dr Samantha Davies, Head of Sustainability, said:

COVID-19 Was Ultimate â€˜Stress Testâ€™ for Ethics & Compliance Programs, Says Annual LRN Report
Sector News
COVID-19 proved to be the ultimate â€œstress testâ€ for ethics and co
UKAEA nominated in Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards 2021
Sector News
Three nominations for UKAEA in county's leading apprenticeship awardsU
Spring term monitoring inspections â€“ moving forward, despite the challenges
Sector News
Chris Jones (@Chris_Ofsted), Director, Corporate Strategy, @Ofstednews

“Climate change is a global situation, and global cooperation is needed to make a real and lasting difference. We pride ourselves on having staff and students who include environmental practices in their professional and personal lives. But our innovation and research, and the changes on campus, are also having positive effects in the local community and globally.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloe’s success
Sector News
@BordersCollege - “With the right support and hard work anyone can a
COVID-19 Was Ultimate ‘Stress Test’ for Ethics & Compliance Programs, Says Annual LRN Report
Sector News
COVID-19 proved to be the ultimate “stress test” for ethics and co
UKAEA nominated in Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards 2021
Sector News
Three nominations for UKAEA in county's leading apprenticeship awardsU
Spring term monitoring inspections – moving forward, despite the challenges
Sector News
Chris Jones (@Chris_Ofsted), Director, Corporate Strategy, @Ofstednews
College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub
Sector News
@colegcambria is motoring towards the launch of a revolutionary electr
University of the Arts London publishes Anti-racism action plan and sets demanding target for BAME staff representation.
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has today (21 Apr) published its
New Tall Building Fire Safety X SFJ Awards training partnership improving standards & saving lives
Sector News
A new partnership between Tall Building Fire Safety Limited (@fire_tal
Sommet Education acquiring majority stake in Invictus Education Group
Sector News
Sommet Education (@SommetEdu), the worldwide network of first-class hi
Preparing the workforce of tomorrow: Kaplan launches Digital Apprenticeship standards 2.0
Sector News
@KaplanUK - When the new Apprenticeship standards were launched in 201
The Russell Group’s statement of principles on universities protecting freedom of speech
Sector News
The @RussellGroup’s statement of principles on universities protecti
EdTech offers solution to level the playing field for digitally excluded students
Sector News
EdTech company @KajeetUK offers solution to level the playing field fo
Housebuilder Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People
Sector News
Housebuilder @KeepmoatHomes Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People T

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloe’s success 15 hours 1 minute ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub 15 hours 4 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis is attending Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing). 16 hours 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5609)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page