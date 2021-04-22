 
Careers network, Springpod, raises £2.25M Series A to unlock young peoples’ futures

Springpod

London & Liverpool based Springpod, a careers network that connects young people with employers & education providers, has raised a £2.25M Series A funding round led by Triple Point, Cass Entrepreneurship Fund and Alliance Fund Managers, MSIF’s fund management subsidiary, alongside participation from existing investors.

Springpod, launched in 2018, is a specialist careers platform enabling young people to experience the world of work and university in order to make informed decisions about their futures. Created to democratise access to opportunity for young people, their mission is to transform young people's futures by providing life-changing career experiences and opportunities, by creating a world where every young person has access to life-changing career experiences and opportunities. 

Springpod has seen rapid growth and adoption of its virtual work experience programmes, virtual events and digital student engagement solutions. 

5,000 young people join Springpod’s platform every week, and over 150,000 have now used the platform to engage with leading employers, universities and organisations. From the NHS to the likes of Vodafone & Nestlé, Springpod partners with a variety of top-tier organisations to provide the ultimate expert-led experience for all participants.

The investment will enable the 50-strong Springpod team to launch its platform in new international territories, and to fulfill its ambitious mission to provide every young person with the ability to transform their future through life-changing career experiences and opportunities. 

Springpod Managing Director; Sam Hyams commented:

“Every young person deserves equal access to opportunities with amazing employers and universities and the guidance to make informed decisions. Too often this is dependent on the school you attend or the professional network you can tap into. Springpod democratises access to top organisations and provides students with the toolset to explore, prepare for and secure their dream next step, from age 13-24. 

In a short period, Springpod has helped over 150,000 young people gain high-quality virtual work experience, connect with top employers and engage with universities through virtual events. We are just getting started and our mission is to level the playing field for every young person globally, and become a trusted advisor to upskill the next generation of diverse early talent.

This backing from top investors is a significant vote of confidence in our vision and the impact our incredible team have had collectively in a really short period of time. It will enable us to support hundreds of thousands more students, expand to new geographies and get us closer to that goal of giving every young person the ability to transform their future.”

Cass Entrepreneurship Fund MD & Investment Director, Helen Reynolds commented:

“We are delighted to support the Springpod team, who have demonstrated their value proposition to students, employers and HE/FE establishments, designing enjoyable and appealing programmes and improving student access to opportunities. The Fund is very pleased to be helping Springpod scale and expand into new areas. The company has an impressive range of clients and feedback from customers and students is excellent.”

Seb Wallace, Investor at Triple Point explained:

“We are delighted to be on board with Sam and the team as Springpod builds on its excellent performance to date. The company’s innovative platform levels the playing field for access to work experience, unlocking high quality knowledge and opportunities for students from all backgrounds. A diverse client base, wide student reach and fast paced growth all combine to make Springpod a force to be reckoned with during its next phase of growth.”

David Walters, Investment Manager at Alliance Fund Managers, MSIF’s fund management subsidiary, remarked: 

“We are delighted to be supporting Sam and Ollie‘s ‘tech for good’ at a time when young people, more than ever, need expert support to help them get onto the career ladder and help navigate their futures.”

Marc d’Abbadie, Head of Equity at Alliance Fund Managers, added:

“It is great to see Springpod choosing Liverpool for its exciting expansion plans, which speaks to the attractiveness of the Liverpool City Region as a place to do business.”

Springpod has chosen Liverpool as its second home to enable further diversification of creative talent, capitalise on the burgeoning EdTech movement in the city, and to ensure that another major office is closer to key clients, such as Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover. A creative and inclusive hub, the Liverpool base not only enables a much wider reach, but offers greater employment opportunities.

Recent investments have strengthened Springpod’s position both nationally and internationally, and promises to boost ambitious new virtual career solutions that will help level the playing field and tackle social mobility challenges. 

