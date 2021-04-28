 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Skills for work charity launches White Paper with Â£2m commitment to address the growing digital divide and level up learning.

Details
Hits: 222
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
VocTech Challenge 2021 White Paper

Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK charity working to scale up the delivery of adult vocational skills through digital technology, today (28 Apr) announces its VocTech Challenge 2021 White Paper, detailing commitment of £2m for grant funding, best practice sharing and sector partnerships to unlock the potential of digital technology. 

Ufi VocTech Trust, the UK's leading charity for championing the power of technology to improve skills for work, today announces its Vocational Challenge White Paper. The White Paper is the culmination of three months of dialogue with the vocational education and technology sector, and follows on from the VocTech Challenge Green Paper and consultation period.  

At the heart of the design thinking process behind the Green Paper and White Paper is a focus on learners who are disproportionately impacted by the digital divide and absolute and relative digital exclusion.  

The Green Paper identified 5 problem definition areas;  

  1. Technology – Technology is a critical issue for those most at risk from being excluded from training. There is a significant equity gap that threatens the chances of “levelling up”.  
  2. Learner confidence - Confidence to engage with learning has dropped and this has been compounded by a lack of motivation.  
  3. Digital skills - There is generally a lower level of competence in learner groups most likely to be negatively impacted by the pandemic which blocks access to, and engagement with, many learning opportunities.  
  4. Social and practical learning – Personalised learning too often gears towards individual effort, without regard for a learner community and culture, or social learning factors.  
  5. The VocTech Marketplace - Funding based on time and attendance, rather than acquisition of skills and a lack of support for the sector to manage innovation.  

The White Paper addresses these, by announcing a commitment by Ufi VocTech Trust to;  

  1. Learner Confidence & Motivation Grant CallA targeted grant call on how VocTech can solve issues around confidence to create a step-change so that increased learner confidence and motivation leads to better outcomes for the learner, for the employer and for society as a whole.  
  2. “What Works” Pilot Projects & Research for Under Served Learners: Work in partnership to commission pilot projects and research to support innovation and investment in the most underserved communities of learners to help reduce the digital divide and encourage the adoption of ‘what works’ through demonstration and showcasing.  
  3. Advocacy: Advocate for change and support other organisations to tackle some of the underpinning wider societal challenges, including the importance of quality resources and CPD for vocational training. 

The White Paper comes at a crucial time for UK skills development, and provides focused solutions for those learners who, without positive intervention, will struggle to get the skills they need to work or progress in employment1.   

Dominic Gill, Chair of Ufi VocTech Trust’s Board of Trustees said:  

We are hopeful about the tech enabled future of learning and this White Paper sets out the role that Ufi can play, as well as our asks of partners, in ensuring a better, fairer future. A future that is possible through VocTech.” 

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Ufi VocTech Trust said:  

Ufi has a really clear role to play in supporting technology that can benefit the hardest hit. This White Paper sets out the ways in which we will work over the next 12 months to best align our funding and resources to focus on preventing the skills and life chances catastrophe that is threatening so many. 

There remains a wider context of socio-economic issues that we cannot tackle ourselves but are fundamental to the long-term success of our mission - in this latter area, we offer our relentlessly practical approach to demonstrating what ‘good’ looks like, so that policy makers and those with wider responsibilities can use our community and our thinking to help to shape future actions themselves.” 

MAKE UP STUDENTS MASTER MASQUERADE & MYTHOLOGY
Sector News
Make Up for Stage & Screen students at Stratford-upon-Avon College
Two more Brockenhurst College footballers set to live the American dream
Sector News
Two more @BrockCollege Football Academy players have secured scholarsh
Everything you need to know about summer schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/27/everything-you-need-to-know-ab

You may also be interested in these articles:

MAKE UP STUDENTS MASTER MASQUERADE & MYTHOLOGY
Sector News
Make Up for Stage & Screen students at Stratford-upon-Avon College
Two more Brockenhurst College footballers set to live the American dream
Sector News
Two more @BrockCollege Football Academy players have secured scholarsh
Whitbread and Lifetime Training Win At The 2021 Learning Excellence Awards
Sector News
@WhitbreadPLC and Lifetime Training (@Lifetime_UK) have been named win
Keynote speech provides positive vision for green-led recovery
Sector News
The chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical
Everything you need to know about summer schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/27/everything-you-need-to-know-ab
Two people injured as 'shots fired' outside Crawley College
Sector News
Crawley College Incident: 26/04/2021 27/04/21, 15:15: We continue to a
The mentor plays a unique role in an apprenticeâ€™s journey: Help Skills for Health Meet the Mentors!
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - Being a healthcare apprentice â€˜mentorâ€™ is no ea
UK consumers want businesses to support education above all in the post-Covid recovery
Sector News
The pandemic has made consumers much more likely to buy from businesse
College Shortlisted for Top Award
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been shortlisted in this yearâ
â€˜Constructing the Future â€“ Buildings, People & Planetâ€™
Sector News
@NPTCGroup presents first in series of original talks, â€˜Constructing
Nation Council Chair vacancies: Help shape the future of construction skills
Sector News
The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) has Nation Council
UCU to hold public meeting on fighting Warwickshire College Group closures
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) will hold a public meeting nex

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Faizah Azeem
Faizah Azeem has published a new article: MAKE UP STUDENTS MASTER MASQUERADE & MYTHOLOGY 15 minutes ago
Faizah Azeem
Faizah Azeem shared a video in channel. 23 minutes ago

- Stratford-upon-Avon

School Leaver Introduction - Stratford-upon-Avon College

School Leaver Introduction - Stratford-upon-Avon...

Stratford-upon-Avon College of Further and Higher Education serving Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull, and Birmingham, UK.https://www.stratford.ac.uk/

DNA Skills
DNA Skills has a new avatar. 24 minutes ago
DNA Skills

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5637)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page