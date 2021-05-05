 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bramble live online tuition platform marks million hours milestone with major innovations

Details
Hits: 100
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Bramble co-founder Will Chambers

@Bramble_io, the live online tuition platform, has marked a major milestone with the launch of two new features.

As usage of the platform sailed past a million hours Bramble has unveiled its Birds Eye View and Smart Subtopic functions.

Birds Eye View is designed to make small group tutoring on the platform more effective and engaging, allowing a tutor to work with up to four students at their own pace at the same time.

The feature also allows students to split up to work separately while the tutor has an overview of what each student is working on, making it easy for them to help students when needed.

“Birds Eye View adds an additional, flexible dynamic to tuition sessions that goes beyond the real-life experience of small group tutoring, where the tutor or teacher can ‘peer over the shoulder’ of individual students and offer support whenever they need it,” says Bramble co-founder Will Chambers (pictured). 

Smart Subtopic detection builds on Bramble’s Smart Subject detection technology, which uses AI to analyse audio recordings, whiteboard notes and resources from a learner’s live online tutoring session, and then automatically label and sort the content into precise subject, topic and now subtopic areas. “The feature amplifies the benefits of Bramble lesson recordings, providing even more accurate insights and further enhancing their value as a powerful revision resource,” Will Chambers adds.

User hours on the Bramble platform surged from 100,000 hours in April 2020 to more than 1 million today as tutors, tuition organisations and schools adopted the platform to support learning throughout the pandemic disruption.

The Bramble platform is also used by a number of tuition providers in the government’s National Tutoring Programme.

The Bramble live online teaching platform was launched by London-based Bramble Technologies in 2016. It is designed to take live online tutoring in one-to-one and small group settings to the next level by making the most of the opportunities presented by the transition to online delivery. 

Lifetime signs up to Aptem to deliver integrated learning experience
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK, the largest training provider in the UK, has signed up t
CIM announces new Masters level apprenticeship to address the UK marketing skills gap
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (@CIM_Exchange) has announced tha
Birmingham tech business strengthens support for Midlands young learners
Sector News
#TechTreksBrum - Birmingham-headquartered Intercity Technology (@Inter

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifetime signs up to Aptem to deliver integrated learning experience
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK, the largest training provider in the UK, has signed up t
Ofqual confirms autumn assessment arrangements
Sector News
@Ofqual has published its decisions following a consultation on #GCSE,
CIM announces new Masters level apprenticeship to address the UK marketing skills gap
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (@CIM_Exchange) has announced tha
Birmingham tech business strengthens support for Midlands young learners
Sector News
#TechTreksBrum - Birmingham-headquartered Intercity Technology (@Inter
Job seeking in 2021 looks very different than it did just a few years ago
Sector News
New research into the impact of the pandemic on the job-seeking landsc
University of Kent new home to renowned poetry journal Free Verse
Sector News
The School of English at the University of Kent (@UniKent) is the new
Everything you need to know about the return to university
Sector News
Around half of university students â€“ those doing practical courses â
Why online learning works well for mid-career professionals
Sector News
Online education provider, Shaw Academy, argues that online learning a
Learning and development to steer us along the road to recovery
Sector News
@educ8group - In over 16 years that I have worked with employers, expe
NMITE joins forces with UCL to launch Safety Champions in Engineering Education programme
Sector News
New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (@nmite_ac), an int
Chancellor announces first in-person Finance Ministers meeting of UKâ€™s G7 Presidency
Sector News
The Chancellor @RishiSunak has today confirmed that Finance Ministers
New portfolio of Masterâ€™s-level management and leadership apprenticeships unveiled by Cranfield
Sector News
Cranfield School of Management (@CranfieldMngmt) launches new masterâ€

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Nick Bannister
Nick Bannister has published a new article: Bramble live online tuition platform marks million hours milestone with major innovations 14 minutes ago
MWS Technology
MWS Technology has published a new article: Lifetime signs up to Aptem to deliver integrated learning experience 49 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 25 minutes ago

RT @drdomthompson: Itâ€™s really lovely to see the guide I wrote for @MyStudentHalls getting some coverage - thank you to @FENews for featuriâ€¦
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5651)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page