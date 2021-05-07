 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Set up for international students, Unizest will now include new workers to the UK

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Neofin Ventures secures £300,000 funding from investors and selects Mastercard to rebuild fintech Unizest 

Newly formed Neofin Ventures - founded by fintech experts Matt Oldham, Tony Shawcross and Chris Donnachie - has secured a total of £300,000 in funding via Worth Capital’s The Start-Up Series and angel investors, allowing Neofin Ventures to relaunch Unizest, a provider of e-accounts for new residents to the UK. The renewed Unizest brand will enter the market with support from established industry leaders Mastercard and Railsbank.

Recognising the challenges non-UK workers and students face when opening a bank account in the UK, which can be a difficult to navigate and time-consuming process, the founder trio formed Neofin Ventures to offer a simple tech-based solution to this age-old problem building on Unizest’s technology. 

Originally set up for international students, Unizest’s e-account solution will now be broadened to include new workers to the UK who can apply and set up their e-account before they leave their home country. Upon arrival to the UK, customers will then receive their Debit Mastercard.

“We aim to create the best start for people arriving in the UK for work or study. Healthcare, construction, and agricultural workers coming from overseas fill a crucial gap in the UK’s economy and industry recovery, however, they face numerous challenges when trying to do something as simple as opening a bank account. 

“The issue creates friction and a gap between being able to work and being able to start. This can cause frustration for employers and stress for workers. At worst, it can lead to vulnerability as overseas workers are the most at risk of exploitation at work,” says Matt Oldham, co-founder at Neofin Ventures and mentor at Barclays Fintech Accelerator Techstars. 

Unizest will partner with those involved in bringing people to the UK, such as recruiters and other agencies, to make the process as simple as possible and remove one of the barriers to making the first step into a new life in the UK. 

Neofin Ventures co-founders Matt, Tony and Chris each have a minimum of 25 years experience in the financial services, business and banking technology sectors, including flagship names such as Visa, Mastercard and Amex. Their collective expertise and industry relationships have yielded interest and support from leaders in the world of finance. 

Support from industry leaders

The funding round was led by Worth Capital as part of its The Start-Up Series competition. Neofin Ventures won the competition and went on to secure £200,000 from the Start-Up Series Fund. 

Ofqual's approach to EQA and driving up quality in assessment
Sector News
Simon Lebus spoke about @Ofqual's role in the apprenticeship system.Go
Building a diverse workforce for Cambridge: Networking event launches
Sector News
The role of employers and education in addressing the inequalities and
STEM grant creates opportunities for Crumble Coding
Sector News
Buggies controlled through the magic of code were weaving their way ar

Matthew Cushen, founding partner of Worth Capital, says: “Fintech is a popular sector for seed investment, but we have always been wary of investing in this frenzied space. Too often we see great tech solutions desperately searching for a problem to solve, or products and services in highly competitive spaces where the cost of acquisition is high but revenue generation is challenged - you can see this with many of the so called challenger banks. Unizest has a clear target audience, both the workers and students planning to come to the UK and the recruitment agencies and others that help them to get here. Then the difficulty of setting up accounts prior to being in the UK is a knotty problem for them all. The team has a route to that target audience that should end up with a very low cost of acquisition. And they have a product and brand proposition forensically tailored to their type of user, along with a team that has delivered in the past.”

The investment was further supported by a number of angel investors. 

Sharing the same value of ‘creating the best start for people’, Mastercard and Railsbank are supporting Unizest’s re-entrance to the market. 

Edoardo Volta, Head of Fintech at Mastercard UK & Ireland, says: “We believe in giving everyone, everywhere access to the digital economy with the means to pay, and be paid. It is great to be working with Unizest as they offer this innovative solution for underserved new to the UK workers.”

Louisa Murray, COO UK and Europe of Railsbank, the leading global Banking-as-a-Service platform, adds: “Advancing financial inclusivity was one of the main reasons why Railsbank was created, so it is good to be involved with Unizest, whose team has set out to provide e-accounts for new residents to the UK, helping their introduction to the country. We congratulate the team on the funding and the relaunch, and really look forward to working with them over the coming years.”

Under Neofin Ventures, Unizest is set to launch in June. Its services will be accessible through the website and as a downloadable app on iOS and Android. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofqual's approach to EQA and driving up quality in assessment
Sector News
Simon Lebus spoke about @Ofqual's role in the apprenticeship system.Go
Building a diverse workforce for Cambridge: Networking event launches
Sector News
The role of employers and education in addressing the inequalities and
STEM grant creates opportunities for Crumble Coding
Sector News
Buggies controlled through the magic of code were weaving their way ar
WEA AWARDS 2021 WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Sector News
The winners of the #WEAAwards were announced on 6th May. Established i
Construction students’ health and safety skills boosted with energy company ENGIE
Sector News
Construction students have undertaken additional health and safety tra
Building a new sustainable fashion company and a community
Sector News
Entrepreneurs Nicolas and Julia Vendramin launched their new fashion c
Capital City College Group contact centre wins customer service award
Sector News
Capital City College Group’s (@capitalcitycg) contact centre team ha
Professor of Hydrology elected as Fellow of the Royal Society
Sector News
Professor Bates is based in the School of Geographical Sciences where
Four things you may not know about music and arts education
Sector News
@EducationGovUK know how important music and the arts are to a rich an
Expert on networking is named as one of “Top 40 Under 40” business professors
Sector News
An academic from Imperial College Business School has been named among
Four top Imperial academics become Royal Society Fellows
Sector News
The Royal Society has granted prestigious fellowships to four scientis
Innovation and community engagement explored by academic and industry experts
Sector News
Innovation leaders from across London took part in a discussion with W

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: FE White Paper: Revolution, or damp squib?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5655)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page