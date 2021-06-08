 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

David Walliams, Claudia Winkleman and Lemn Sissay join host of big names to launch 2021 Schools Time Capsule

Details
Hits: 115
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
schools time capsule

  • Pupils and schools across the country invited to submit their reflections on life during the pandemic 

  • Time Capsule to be sealed within BAFTA HQ for 25 years then shared with future generations

  • Place2Be, BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy join forces to launch Time Capsule as summer activity for children and young people

Schoolchildren across the UK will capture and preserve their memories of life during the Covid-19 pandemic in a special Time Capsule to be sealed and preserved for the next 25 years.

Pupils are being invited to use art, photography, writing or other media to explain how the pandemic affected their everyday lives. Their reflections on this important moment in history will be shared with future generations when the capsule is opened in 2047.

This special project, which launches today, is a partnership between children’s charity Place2Be,BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy. Schools can submit a selection of their pupils’ work from today (8th June) until 10th September for inclusion in the Time Capsule.

Submissions will be sealed in the 2021 Schools Time Capsule and placed inside a wall at BAFTA’s prestigious headquarters on London’s Piccadilly next year. A special plaque will mark the spot. The opening of the time capsule in 25 years time will mark BAFTA’s 100 year anniversary. A selection of entries will be shared in a showcase film, to be released during the autumn term. 

The project is supported by a host of famous faces, including David Walliams, Claudia Winkleman and Lemn Sissay who have contributed to a video encouraging children to get involved with the time capsule. 

Claudia Winkleman said:

“We would love your school to get involved. There is something really exciting and important about preserving the thoughts and feelings experienced by children and young people during the pandemic, expressed through their creativity.”

Link: LAUNCH VIDEO

Place2Be, the UK’s leading provider of school-based mental health services, is launching the 2021 Schools Time Capsule in partnership with BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy.

Building on this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of ‘Express Yourself’, the project encourages children and young people to share their reflections on how the global pandemic affected their learning, friendships and everyday lives.

The project is available as part of Oak National Academy’s programme of summer learning support for schools, also available from today. Schools can download a free resource pack which includes activity ideas and top tips to support students who want to get involved with the time capsule. 

Rebuilding the future with the Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Sector News
Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) is transforming lives and helping
Trio of Bristol scientists win prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry prizes
Sector News
Professor Reid won the Tilden Prize for pioneering studies of the chem
How can regional economies retain their talent? Develop startup ecosystems in their sectors of expertise
Sector News
#LevellingUp - 90% of UK's richest tech millionaires are based in Lond

The opening on the Time Capsule in 2047 will be part of the celebrations to mark BAFTA’s 100 year anniversary. 

Tim Hunter, Executive Director of Inclusion Policy & Membership at BAFTA, said:

“Our work in collaboration with Place2Be is central to what we do at BAFTA Kids, and we are very pleased to be working with Oak National Academy again following a successful programme of activity for Children’s Mental Health Week earlier this year. This time capsule will be opened in 25 years’ time, to mark BAFTA’s 100-year anniversary and to celebrate how kids have made it through difficult times over the past year. It highlights how art, media and other creative expression has underpinned the struggles of the last year for young talent, and something BAFTA can look forward to celebrating in the future.”

Catherine Roche, Chief Executive of Place2Be, said:

“The last year has been like no other – especially for children and young people. Collectively reflecting on the challenges we’ve faced, but also what we’ve achieved, will be crucial in helping us all to move forward. We’re looking forward to seeing the creative ways that children and young people choose to share their experiences for the 2021 Schools Time Capsule – whether it’s the difficult times and the things they’ve missed, or the special moments and what they’ve learned. I hope schools from all over the UK take part to give us a wonderfully unique collection of memories to preserve for the future.”

Matt Hood, Principal of Oak National Academy, said:

“It has been a tough year for children and young people. As we look forward to things returning to normal, it’s important they get the chance to reflect back on how the pandemic has affected their friendships, schooling and everyday life. The 2021 School Time Capsule is a great chance to do this, and to preserve their insights on this moment in history for future generations to learn from — and of course to have fun in the process.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Rebuilding the future with the Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Sector News
Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) is transforming lives and helping
South of Scotland to Benefit from new Digital Skills Hub
Sector News
A new hub to promote digital skills has been announced by the South of
Excitement builds as Barking & Dagenham College students near the finals of competition
Sector News
“That’s Pitchin’!” presented by Barking & Dagenham College
Tapiit Live marks World Oceans Day with launch of new Environmental Awareness course
Sector News
Tapiit Live is launching an Environmental Awareness course to coincide
Buckinghamshire New University climbs 18 places in 2022 Complete University Guide
Sector News
Joint sixth highest rise is a “notable achievement for us after a ye
BrainStation London Announces a Return to In-Person Bootcamps this September
Sector News
Global leader in #digital skills training @BrainStation, to reopen Lon
Edge Hill invites community to take part in a week of entertainment, inspiration and learning
Sector News
#FOI21 - @EdgeHill University is inviting the public to an exciting Fe
A / AS / GCSE and Skills Challenge Centre Determined Grades
Sector News
Provisional Centre Determined Grades for WJEC subjects will issue to l
Imperial graduate launches sustainability matchmaking platform for businesses
Sector News
Greener, co-founded by Imperial graduate Dan Yates, connects food and
New workers’ watchdog will be created to protect the rights of UK workers
Sector News
Business Minister Paul Scully (@ScullyP): We will take action against
Trio of Bristol scientists win prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry prizes
Sector News
Professor Reid won the Tilden Prize for pioneering studies of the chem
How can regional economies retain their talent? Develop startup ecosystems in their sectors of expertise
Sector News
#LevellingUp - 90% of UK's richest tech millionaires are based in Lond

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Rebuilding the future with the Lifetime Skills Guarantee 1 hour 5 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: Exploring Engineering and Maritime Roles for Women in Europe 19 hours 48 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: South of Scotland to Benefit from new Digital Skills Hub 21 hours 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5748)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page