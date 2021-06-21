 
ATTFE College Shine Awards 2021!

Details
ATTFE College (@ATT_FECollege) kicked off the month of May with the theme – SHINE!

Throughout May 2021, and continuing up to the Summer break, the Extended Leadership Team of ATTFE College have been presenting the ‘FE’nomenal individuals within the community with a certificate and shine award for the positive contributions within the North Nottinghamshire area.

The 16 categories created by ATTFE College include:

  1. Business Community Contribution
  2. Community Hero
  3. Care for the Ashfield Community
  4. Care for the Sutton Community
  5. Community Impact
  6. Commitment to your Community
  7. Community Support
  8. Family Care for the Ashfield Community
  9. Inspirational Ashfield Community Work
  10. Recognition from your Community
  11. Inspirational Ollerton Community Work
  12. Care for the Ollerton Community
  13. Ashfield Community Support
  14. Community Support
  15. Team Community Impact
  16. Sustaining the Community Award

Here are our winners so far…

Scott.jpg

Scott Barlow of Barlow’s Butchers

Award: Business Community Contribution

Presented by: Principal Liz Barrett

Dave.jpg

Chef David Marshall

Award: Community Hero

Presented by: Business Support Officer, Charlotte Birch

Portland.jpg

Portland College, CEO Mark Dale

Award: Community Impact

Presented by: Head of Learner Experience,
Katie Barrett

shareware.jpg

Sharewear Clothing Sheme

Award: Care for the Community

Presented by: Head of Adult Education, Charlotte Smith

Matt Relf.jpg

Cllr Matt Relf

Award: Inspirational Ashfield Community Work

Presented by: Senior Data Officer, Claire Bennett

Chris Dawes - Rotary Sutton.jpg

Rotary Club of Sutton-in-Ashfield, Chris Dawes

Award: Care for the Sutton Community

Presented by: Senior Business Support Officer, Tasha Price

Mayor Donna Cumberlidge - Ollerton.jpg

Mayor of Ollerton, Donna Cumberlidge

Award: Inspirational Ollerton Community Work

Presented by: Head of 16-19, Sam Youd

Jac and Patrizia - Kirkby food bank.jpg

Jac and Patrizia, Food Bank Kirkby Woodhouse

Award: Sustaining the Community

Presented by: Business Support Officer, Charlotte Birch

We are looking forward to presenting the awards to our remaining winners over the coming weeks. Congratulations to all our winners on behalf of ATTFE College and the community!

