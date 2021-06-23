 
Bauer Media UK to Recruit Over 60 Young People as part of Kickstart Scheme

More young people urged to #Kickstart their careers with @BauerMedia UK - Further opportunities for young and diverse people to begin their career in Radio, Audio and Publishing with one of the UK’s leading media businesses 

Bauer Media UK has today (23 Jun) announced that it is to extend its Kickstart scheme and offer 20 additional young people who are interested in media, the opportunity to work across Bauer’s brand portfolio, which caters to over 25 million UK consumers. 

Home to some of the biggest audio and publishing brands in the country, Bauer Media UK recognises the value in creating opportunities for young and diverse people to bring in new skills, innovate new ways of approaching work, as well as reflecting the make-up of audiences. 

Having signed up to the government’s Kickstart scheme in 2020, Bauer has already provided routes into the media industry for 42 young people over the last six months. Providing a unique experience for emerging talent to work with world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Magic, Absolute Radio, Grazia and Empire, it has also brought a way for Bauer to attract new and diverse talent – with 11 people from the scheme having secured full time roles in areas such as content writing, content optimisation and HR. 

Bauer is now inviting eligible applicants that are curious about a career in media to apply via their Bauer Media Careers Hub for one of 20 additional six-month paid placements on offer. With no formal qualifications or experience needed to apply, the placements will offer experience across core areas of the industry, including broadcasting, journalism, communications, sales and marketing. 

This opportunity in particular focuses on opportunities within the Hits Radio Brand Network radio stations and publications including Grazia, Empire, Heat, Closer and more.   

Bauer Media’s training division, Bauer Academy which runs the programme is also offering Kickstarters interested in Digital News the opportunity to apply for an L3 Apprenticeship within the business following their 6-month Kickstart placement. This would then guarantee them over 18-months employment with Bauer.  

Dee Ford, Managing Director UK Audio, said:

 “At Bauer we understand that the more diverse we are, the more creative we are, and that’s exactly why schemes such as Kickstart - which allow us to welcome an even greater pool of young talent - are so fantastic. A great success already, we’re delighted to be able to extend the opportunity to even more budding workers looking for their first role in media, and we look forward to learning from them in turn.” 

Bauer Academy is a unique training provider owned by and located inside one of the world’s biggest media businesses, Bauer Media Group. We deliver Apprenticeship training to individuals already working in the media industry to develop their skills as well as young people wishing to gain media specific qualifications on entry to the industry. We are on the Register of Government Approved Apprenticeship Training Providers and deliver courses in a vocational learning style, offering work-based experience throughout. 

Bauer Academy also proudly runs a number community projects in partnership with various other businesses, with grants and funding including the Big Lottery, Princes Trust, European Social Fund and the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. These projects help to create unique training projects for both private and public sector clients. 

