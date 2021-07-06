 
Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama success for Byddia and Jae

Details
Two talented Gower College Swansea students have been accepted to study BA (HONS) Musical Theatre at a prestigious, specialist college in Wales.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama is the National Conservatoire of Wales and attracts some of the most gifted students from around the world.

They provide specialist practical and performance-based training in music and drama and compete for the best students globally, enabling students to enter the world of music, theatre, and related professions.

Each year, around 2,000 to 3,000 students apply for each individual course. Byddia and Jae were two of just sixteen students accepted to study BA (HONS) Musical Theatre. 

We caught up with Byddia and Jae to find out how their experiences at Gower College Swansea enabled them to be accepted onto one of the best courses in the UK.

Having previously studied the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts at Gower College Swansea, Byddia decided to stay on an extra year to study HE Cert Musical Theatre at the College.

“I felt, with the current climate, that I wasn't ready to move away to continue my training at drama school,” said Byddia. “I decided to stay at Gower College Swansea because it’s a very supportive environment and I thoroughly enjoyed my first two years, and so it felt natural to stay on for an extra year in a familiar environment with familiar, supportive lecturers who are dedicated to helping you succeed.”

The College’s lecturers had a massive impact on Byddia, ensuring that global pandemic wouldn’t get in the way of success.

“I really enjoyed my time on this course because of our lecturers,” added Byddia. “They were all incredibly influential, and all helped me become a more well-rounded performer, in each discipline. Even through the tough climate, they were always supportive and gave us the training we needed.”

Jae also studied the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts at Gower College Swansea, before progressing on to study HE Cert Musical Theatre at the College.

“I’d just finished studying Performing Arts at Gower College Swansea, which I thoroughly enjoyed, so I thought I’d stick around another year to keep improving before going away,” said Jae. “I wasn’t prepared to go away to study Musical Theatre with the current situation in the world, plus I love the college and the lecturers.

Jae’s decision to extend his studies at Gower College Swansea was an easy one, with the College’s Performing Arts block a big attraction.

“My favourite thing about studying at the College is that the Arts has a whole block to itself, so there are a lot of like-minded people around you,” said Jae. “The dance room in the College is also very good; I remember walking in on an open day and seeing that room and knowing for sure that’s where I wanted to be.”

Another of Jae’s favourite elements of the course was the ability to be able to explore new disciplines.
    
“My favourite part of the course would be the dance element because I have never considered myself a dancer, and barely a mover, but now I could probably confidently say that I can hold my own in a dance break,” added Jae. “Another part of the course that was my favourite was the singing as I had a chance to sing and find so many new styles, songs and vocal qualities that I’ve loved working on. I have received advice on singing techniques and acting through song that I feel took my singing to another level.”

Congratulations to Byddia and Jae for gaining a place to study BA (HONS) Musical Theatre at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Anyone wishing to follow in Byddia and Jae’s footsteps can apply for a Performing Arts course at Gower College Swansea.

https://www.gcs.ac.uk/course-search?cat=Performing%20Arts&type=Full-Time...  

