 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Step 4: What’s changed in schools, colleges and universities?

Details
Hits: 102
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (Monday 19 July), the country moved to Step 4 of the Government’s roadmap and further restrictions were lifted.

So what’s actually changed and what does it mean for me?

Early years, schools and colleges will no longer be asked to do routine contact tracing. NHS Test & Trace will do this rather than those working in education.

Schools and colleges will also no longer be required to keep pupils or students in year group or classroom bubbles or to reduce mixing. In the early years children will be free to mix within groups.

A lot of schools have already broken up for the summer holiday but some are still teaching this week. Those schools are able to remove bubbles now but we recognise that this may involve re-jigging the timetable so settings may keep bubbles in place until the end of term if they wish.

What about face coverings?

Face coverings will no longer generally be advised for pupils and staff either in classrooms or in communal areas.

We still, however, expect and recommend that face coverings are worn in crowded and enclosed spaces when mixing with people you don’t usually meet. This will apply to some visitors to education and childcare settings.

Pupils aged 11 and over should continue to wear face coverings on public transport, and on dedicated school or college transport, when travelling to and from school or college.

Will testing continue in the autumn term?

Testing is expected to resume in the autumn term for staff and for students of secondary age and above whether they have symptoms or not.

Staff across all education settings should prepare to test regularly at home, subject to public health advice on the need to test people who have been vaccinated.

University students should be encouraged to test before they travel back to university by collecting a free LFD home test kit from their local pharmacy or by ordering online.

What happens in the event of a pupil testing positive?

If a pupil tests positive – they will need to isolate.

From today, NHS Test & Trace will contact the student and/or their parent or legal guardian to identify close contacts and will contact individuals who need to isolate.

From 16 August, under 18s and fully vaccinated adults won't need to isolate if they are a close contact of a case, unless they develop symptoms themselves.

Can schools continue to carry on contact tracing until the end of term if they wish?

NHS Test and Trace will carry out all routine contact tracing in education settings from 19 July, as they do with other settings.

There may be exceptional circumstances, for example when dealing with a major outbreak, where schools, colleges and nurseries may need to help with identifying close contacts.

â€˜Covid Effectâ€™ on attitudes towards undergraduate study reveals new research from NMITE
Sector News
Research* commissioned by new higher education provider @NMITE_ac (New
NAHT comments as Covid vaccination for children decision announced
Sector News
@PaulWhiteman6 @NAHTnews comments as @nadhimzahawi announces the major
New Â£375 million scheme to drive investment in innovative firms of the future opens for applications
Sector News
Future Fund: Breakthrough scheme the government will commit Â£375 mill

If schools are concerned they might have an outbreak they should call the dedicated advice service who will escalate the issue to the local health protection team where necessary and advise if any additional action is required, such as implementing elements of the outbreak management plan.

What about early years settings? What are the key changes there?

Very little is changing for early years settings like nurseries. We’ve removing the need to limit mixing between groups and contact tracing conducted by staff in early years settings, schools and colleges. NHS Test & Trace will now oversee contact tracing in all education settings. Settings should continue to report cases to Ofsted as previously.

You may also be interested in these articles:

‘Covid Effect’ on attitudes towards undergraduate study reveals new research from NMITE
Sector News
Research* commissioned by new higher education provider @NMITE_ac (New
NAHT comments as Covid vaccination for children decision announced
Sector News
@PaulWhiteman6 @NAHTnews comments as @nadhimzahawi announces the major
Next generation search technology unlocks learning for Bramble users
Sector News
@bramble_io - A new generation of specialised education search engine
College races to Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Sector News
@barnsleycollege races to @Tokyo2020 OlympicsAn event organised by Bar
Young carers thrive at Middlesbrough College
Sector News
Young carers thrive at Middlesbrough College (@mbrocollege)MIDDLESBROU
Education and Skills Funding Agency partners with Arvato to create digital customer experience centre
Sector News
@ESFAgov PARTNERS WITH @arvatoUK TO CREATE DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
New £375 million scheme to drive investment in innovative firms of the future opens for applications
Sector News
Future Fund: Breakthrough scheme the government will commit £375 mill
Cambridge Regional College business apprentice embraces lockdown experience
Sector News
Having completed a degree in Travel and Tourism, Joshua Obisanya secur
Encouragement from schools is the biggest motivator in choosing a career in tech, with girls more likely to be influenced by role models
Sector News
14% of students were encouraged to pursue a tech career by their paren
Protecting quality and standards in higher education in England
Sector News
New 'B1' conditions will allow @OfficeStudents to clamp down on poor q
Government could do more to help school leaders and pupils to thrive, says NAHT
Sector News
Survey results: School leaders’ experiences The first of a series of
Manchester Met rated leading higher education provider for Degree Apprenticeships
Sector News
Manchester Metropolitan University (@ManMetUni) has been rated as the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Louise Taylor
Louise Taylor has published a new article: Free service to connect students with letting agents 23 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 49 minutes ago

Global Partnership for Education's (GPE) call for a brighter future. #RaiseYourHand.

Global Partnership for Education's (GPE) call...

Retired international football star, Didier Drogba, raises his hand for the Global Partnership for Education's (GPE) “Raise Your Hand” financing...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 51 minutes ago

RT @FCDOGovUK: Helen Grant, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Girls' Education, visited @SirJohnLawes school to hear from students why…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5893)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page