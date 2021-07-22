 
Aspiring midwife pursues her dreams

Jessica Ryan

Growing up, Jessica Ryan enjoyed imagining herself in a variety of careers often moving between the idea of being a neuroscientist, psychologist, or journalist, depending on her interests at the time. Upon gaining her GCSE’s, Jessica completed her A-Levels with Hinchingbrooke College before entering employment.

Jessica said, “I was suffering with depression at that time, and it had a huge impact on my studies and the future I saw for myself. I decided to forgo university and entered employment after leaving sixth form.”

Entering the job market as a temporary administrator, Jessica spent the following ten years working her way up to Professional Services and Workshop Manager within the surveying and mapping industry but, despite enjoying this role, she longed to be a midwife.

Jessica added, “I have a passion for human rights and a keen interest in human biology and pregnancy, so I spoke with universities to find out what I needed to gain entry onto their midwifery courses. I subsequently researched Access courses on offer at local colleges and, although not the closest to where I live, CRC had the most informative website and appealing course content. When I was interviewed, I found the experience warm and welcoming, which confirmed that it was the place for me! In 2020, I made the jump from full-time employment into education – which was possibly the best decision I have ever made!”

Jessica threw herself into college life, signing up with the Students’ Union to support student led campaigns and projects. She also went to complete her studies with exceptional grades and is now planning to study Midwifery with Leadership MSci at the University of Leicester from September 2021.

Jessica concludes, “I wanted to awaken my brain after being away from education for so long. The Access course content was ideal. Composed of biology, psychology, sociology, study skills and a module on healthcare professions, it has been a great start to my journey as an aspiring midwife.

The course allowed me time to readjust to being in an educational setting, provided me with skills I will need for university, such as referencing, and helped to grow my confidence with writing assignments and doing presentations. It’s never ‘too late’ to pursue your aspirations, and the Access course gives you everything you need to get started!”

