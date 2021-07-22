MIMENTOR DELIGHTED TO BECOME OFFICIAL CIMSPA TRAINING PROVIDER PARTNER

Cheshire based training company, MiMentor continues to make its mark in the training world by becoming an Official Training Provider Partner of CIMSPA (The Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity).
MiMentor (the training division of Enigma Digital Services) provides leading global digital learning and development programmes on their own innovative platform which combines multimedia visuals and a learning experience which is second to none.
Specilaising in sports coaching, MiMentor provides a holistic approach covering topics from performance psychology, nutrition and sports science, to essential personal development skills such as undertanding emotional intelligence, effective communication and reflection, through to leadership, management and wellbeing themes. All programmes involve underpinning academic and scientific theory supported by practitioner-led application; explaining the ‘why’ and showing learners ‘how’.
MiMentor have collaborated with experts from across the football industry to curate these programmes, including those who have worked in the Premier League, EFL, MLS and FA, including coaches, managers, players, performance psychologists, coach-mentors, and sports scientists alongside professionals from leading academic institutions. Programmes are accessed on-demand, allowing CIMSPA members to develop at their own pace in their own time, and are supplemented by useful downloadable resources, group webinars, and discussion forums, all supporting personal growth and career development.
Jennie Bowmer, Director for MiMentor said
“As with most things, MiMentor was born out of necessity. Having worked in the sports training industry for over a decade, we recognised that digital and educational habits were changing; digital consumption was fast becoming the norm to engage and digest information, yet this wasn’t being applied to the learning and education space.”
“MiMentor was therefore born to create a learning environment for the modern world; it considers the way people consume media and applies this to learning. It is designed to be intuitive and sleek, media-focussed, and with the capabilities that individuals expect and need during a time of digital transformation. If you go onto the platform, you will see there is a layout and usability that is in line with companies such as Netflix and Amazon Prime so actually, a lot of people will instinctively already know how to navigate around the MiMentor platform. This means that one of the barriers to online learning has been taken away before learners have even started.”
“As well as ensuring we provided a great platform, we were also determined to provide great content which was engaging, relevant and applicable. To have the likes of Philippa McGregor, Grant Downie OBE, Sarah McQuade and Jamie Godbold on board bringing their incredible wealth of experience of the sector, speaks volumes for the belief and need for content like this. We are delighted to be recognised by CIMSPA as an official training provider partner and looking forward to welcoming CIMSPA members to our programmes”
Clare Dunn, CIMSPA Head of Partnerships added,
“We are delighted to have MiMentor onboard as an Official CIMSPA Training Provider Partner to provide high quality digital education and CPD for all those who work in sport and physical activity. I am sure many sector-professionals will benefit from their online programmes and we look forward to growing our partnership with MiMentor in the future.”