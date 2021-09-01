 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers surrenders Ofqual status

Details
Hits: 170
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers is no longer an @Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers (WCSM) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

WCSM informed Ofqual on 15 March 2019 of its intention to surrender recognition and to transfer any outstanding learners studying for a Level 4 qualification to the Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO).

The surrender took effect as of 1 September 2021. From this date, no qualifications offered by WCSM are regulated by Ofqual.

WCSM previously had 38 regulated qualifications and issued 14 certificates in the last year. All outstanding learners studying for a Level 4 qualification were transferred to ABDO in June 2021. We understand no learners are affected negatively by this surrender.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding whilst ensuring learners are protected.

A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.

Reviewing the evidence on extending school time: the good, the bad and the pretty strong
Sector News
It is no secret that Sir Kevan Collinsâ€™ recommendations for close to
TRAFALGAR ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES HELEN Oâ€™GRADY DRAMA ACADEMY
Sector News
Trafalgar Entertainment, the premium international live entertainment
Tap into a Better Future: SNIPEF Training Services calls for new recruits to fill the ranks of the next generation of highly skilled plumbing and heating technicians
Sector News
Places on the Modern Apprenticeship in Plumbing and Heating are fillin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reviewing the evidence on extending school time: the good, the bad and the pretty strong
Sector News
It is no secret that Sir Kevan Collins’ recommendations for close to
TRAFALGAR ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES HELEN O’GRADY DRAMA ACADEMY
Sector News
Trafalgar Entertainment, the premium international live entertainment
IT Provider Celebrates Flourishing Apprenticeship Scheme
Sector News
Following record-breaking GCSE and A-Level results across the UK, with
Tap into a Better Future: SNIPEF Training Services calls for new recruits to fill the ranks of the next generation of highly skilled plumbing and heating technicians
Sector News
Places on the Modern Apprenticeship in Plumbing and Heating are fillin
Country Range Student Chef Challenge Back With A Vengeance – Enter Now!
Sector News
With many culinary students left devastated after missing out on the o
Oxford International Education Group has appointed Dr David Pilsbury as Chief Development Officer
Sector News
Oxford International Education Group has appointed Dr David Pilsbury a
University employers force through plans to cut university retirement benefits
Sector News
Industrial action now ‘inevitable’, union saysThe University and C
USS employers comment on decision made by JNC
Sector News
Commenting on Tuesday's decision by the Joint Negotiating Committee (J
CLIMATE SAVERS TOP TRUMPS
Sector News
Primary school pupils can now save the planet with Climate Savers Top
Grantham Climate Art Prize - seven murals to highlight climate change and species loss
Sector News
Murals to inspire action to protect biodiversity in national art compe
The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester commission mural of hope for post-Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Mural painting is underway to highlight the resilience of students and
AVER JOINS GOOGLE CLOUD PARTNER ADVANTAGE PROGRAM
Sector News
AVer (@AVerVC) Education Solutions Fully Integrated with Google Cloud

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Events - updated event, Capital Gains 19 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: HGV Apprenticeships Additional Investment 34 minutes ago
AELP Events
AELP Events added a new event 34 minutes ago

Capital Gains

Overview To explore how London will play a pivotal role in supporting the UK’s economic recovery and how employers can make the most of the emerging...

  • Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6006)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page