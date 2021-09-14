 
Skillzminer launches to disrupt job searching

Details
A NEW job matching platform has launched, promising to transform the way people find new jobs and careers and fix the broken labour market.

Skillzminer (@skillzminer) is declaring itself to be the word’s smartest job platform – giving people a chance to change their career fortunes in just four minutes.

Users sign up, answer a few quick questions in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee and find jobs they are suited to based on their skills, interests and styles – often jobs they never thought they could do.

With access to 750,000 live UK jobs and 50 million jobs worldwide, Skillzminer helps unearths people’s potential by looking at transferable skills and supports people to find people jobs they love.

Filling jobs quicker with the right candidates, Skillzminer will help employers be more productive, help reduce unemployment and boost the economy – with local authorities, employability providers and training companies already on board to use the platform.

Skillzminer has already proven to be an effective tool, matching candidates with 12 times more jobs than they would through a traditional job search and helped to support thousands of unemployed people find work and training.

Skillzminer also removes any background or gender bias, meaning employers improve their social responsibility by recruiting people based on their true skills, abilities and potential.

The platform has been developed by a team of experts from the world of teaching, employability and technology.

Kirsty Mitchell, Managing Director at Skillzminer, said:

“The UK is at a critical stage where the labour market is shifting considerably, demonstrated by what’s happening with hauliers where demand exceeds supply whilst simultaneously there’s a current oversupply within travel and tourism operators. And looking ahead, we know there will be a huge shortfall in the number of care workers.

“Too many people are still being placed in work based on their past experiences, rather than the actual skills they have. We have an opportunity to change the face of recruitment to help employers be more productive, help the economy to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic and to support hundreds of thousands of people into real, sustainable jobs.

“We’ve been building Skillzminer for the last 18 months, listening to our customers and jobseekers, making improvements every step of the way. Our team have developed something truly remarkable – something that will change the way people find jobs.

“We have had great feedback from the people who’ve used Skillzminer so far and now is the time for the rest of the world to see it.

“Everyone benefits from Skillzminer – jobseekers, employers, local authorities, educators and the government. Together, we’re rebuilding the economy, job by job and eliminating the skills gaps in a volatile labour market.”

As well as immediately matching people with alternative jobs, Skillzminer has partnered with education providers to suggest training pathways and the platform itself is packed with 15,000 UK college qualifications, 50,000 educational resources and very soon thousands of online courses to help bridge the skills gap and help people on their journey towards different careers.

Employers, recruiters, training providers and local authorities are encouraged to take up free demonstrations to see how they can benefit from the platform, with agreements starting from £240 a month.

For more information, visit here. 

