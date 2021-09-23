 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Teaching computing research project uncovers methods for increasing engagement in blended learning

Details
Hits: 273
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
James Course, a Year 3/4 teacher at Somersham Primary School

A research project undertaken by staff at Cambridge Primary Education Trust (CPET) around the teaching of computing has provided important insight into how both school-based and home-based learning might evolve in the future.

James Course, a Year 3/4 teacher at Somersham Primary School, and Jon Windsor, a Year 3 teacher at Trumpington Park Primary School, analysed the impact of focused teaching of computing across the curriculum – delivered over a half-term – on pupil and parent engagement with online homework. They also explored the potential of blended learning and recovering gaps in education following lockdown.

The project, which was completed in July 2021 and reported earlier this month, has brought valuable understanding of engagement with homework and pupils’ wider learning. “We wanted to discover if one of the barriers to engagement with blended styles of learning was a lack of computing skills,” Jon explained. “We taught a sequence of bespoke lessons to develop these skills, but the impact on engagement was limited. We therefore reinforced that other factors are more significant barriers. Going forward we will continue to evaluate how we can engage parents and families in supporting pupils in their learning, including with homework. We did learn that there appear to be more accessible types of task, especially ones that can be accessed on a phone or tablet. Tasks such as quizzes using Microsoft Forms will therefore be our starting point if and when we look to expand the use of blended learning.”

James said the objective was to ensure that home learning in any guise is meaningful, and reinforces teacher-led learning, and also make related tasks achievable and accessible to all. “While our project has not revealed some perfect solution for home learning, we can definitely take away aspects that can be used in future to create more robust routines and expectations for home learning, which could then form a basis for any expansion into wider blended learning,” he revealed. “Meanwhile, we delivered a sequence of lessons to build a strong platform of core computing skills. We took opportunities across the curriculum to modelling the daily IT skills which we use and take for granted. We saw the children becoming more confident, efficient and capable with their use of laptops and key software such as Microsoft Word. The children also evidently improved transferable skills such as using search engines safely and efficiently, as well as making their own evaluations and comparisons between the different formats of technology available to them.”

Giving Yourself an Education Online is Easier to Achieve Than Ever
Sector News
Autodidacts (those who are partially or completely self-taught) have o
University of Birmingham partners with UAE Ministry policymakers to support national growth
Sector News
National policymakers are joining the University of Birmingham (@unibi
Vibe Youth Hub sees its grand launch at Forster College
Sector News
A fantastic new youth hub has launched, transforming the lives of youn

The CPET colleagues will now evaluate the Trust’s approach to teaching computing, ensuring that it is developing the kinds of skills that the children will need in future, and aiming for the skills to be both transferable and adaptable to the changes in technology that they will face along the way. A further next step will be to consider how computing skills can be developed more broadly across the curriculum. “We have been able to explore some of the potential barriers that children face, and our findings will influence our future approach and recommendations for setting homework, as well as the potential continued use of blended learning,” Jon said. “The project also helped us as reflective practitioners, questioning some assumptions which we might otherwise have made.”

The research, which included a range of wider reading, was funded and supported by Cambridge Teaching Schools Network (CTSN). “It has been empowering to be trusted to deliver this project,” James added. “We were asked to make a difference by looking into the issue in-depth, ensuring that robust conclusions can be reached, albeit we recognise this is a small-scale project rather than a big change programme. We have already shared our findings with CPET’s senior leadership team and look forward to supporting next steps, both at Trust-level, and directly within our own schools.”

CPET Executive Principal/CEO Lesley Birch said:

“As a Trust we are committed to encouraging staff to develop their skills and experience. Colleagues from all our schools work together to share best practice and resources as well as supporting each other in planning and evaluation activities. In this case it is great to see teachers embracing research to support the learning of our children and other staff members. Often small adaptations make a huge difference to our children accessing learning.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Giving Yourself an Education Online is Easier to Achieve Than Ever
Sector News
Autodidacts (those who are partially or completely self-taught) have o
University of Birmingham partners with UAE Ministry policymakers to support national growth
Sector News
National policymakers are joining the University of Birmingham (@unibi
Vibe Youth Hub sees its grand launch at Forster College
Sector News
A fantastic new youth hub has launched, transforming the lives of youn
College and partners unite to construct 3m 'Knife Dragon' for awareness campaign
Sector News
A KNIFE Dragon will be used as a weapon for education Coleg Cambria, N
WESTON COLLEGE TO GET WORLD CLASS SKILLS BOOST
Sector News
@WestonCollege is to get a world-class skills boost after being select
Recipient of Zak Group FUTURE FWD Scholarship announced
Sector News
Zak Group (@zakgroup) Announce Recipient of ‘Zak Group FUTURE FWD Sc
Education Secretary ‘breaks ground’ on £2bn programme to rebuild 100 environmentally friendly schools in ten years
Sector News
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi, today (23rd September) ‘broke gro
EUAN BLAIR'S EDTECH MULTIVERSE APPOINTS TOTALITY SERVICES IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Sector News
Apprenticeships start-up @JoinMultiverse has appointed Totality Servic
Gower College Swansea to get world-class skills boost
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swansea is to get a world-class skills boost after being
Bristol students among the world’s most employable
Sector News
The QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 placed Bristol at 49th out
OLDHAM SET FOR WORLD-CLASS SKILLS BOOST
Sector News
OLDHAM is to get a world-class skills boost after @OldhamCollege was s
London Mayor finds that a fifth of schools could flood - Comment
Sector News
Following the news that a fifth of London’s schools are now suscepti

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Vibe Youth Hub sees its grand launch at Forster College 56 minutes ago
Fitch Learning
Fitch Learning added a new event 58 minutes ago

Fitch Learning Webinar for Women in Financial Services -...

Fitch Learning is hosting its next Women in Financial Services Webinar, How to say ‘Goodbye’ to your Impostor Syndrome, on Tuesday, 5th October 2021...

  • Tuesday, 05 October 2021 01:30 PM
  • London
Brian Wallace
Brian Wallace has published a new article: Giving Yourself an Education Online is Easier to Achieve Than Ever 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6105)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page