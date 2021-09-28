 
The Institute of Hospitality make history as it appoints its first-ever apprentices

Maria Lopez-Casasdo is joining the Institute of Hospitality

Maria Lopez-Casasdo is joining the Institute of Hospitality (@IoH_Online), on 30 September 2021 as its first-ever apprentice in the Institute’s 83-year history, with Katie Murray, a recent IoH recruit moving across to an apprenticeship scheme with the Institute in Spring 2022.

Working alongside HIT training and Sodexo, the IoH’s two new apprentices mark another milestone in the Institute’s evolution since CEO, Robert Richardson FIH, took over the reins of the business in April 2021.

As Robert explains:

“I am delighted to demonstrate the IoH’s continued support for the industry and welcome Maria’s appointment to our hospitality family and her role in the IoH’s events team.”

“With Katie, who is already working at the IoH, moving across to become our second apprentice in 2022, this is just the start of our strategy to offer apprenticeships at the IoH,” said Robert. “As a world-leading, international charitable membership body, we have a great deal to offer. Now is the ideal time for us to invest in our young people and thanks to HIT training and Sodexo, our vision to provide apprentices with professional development is a reality” he confirmed. 

Apprentice Maria, who was chosen from a wealth of new talent, is excited to join the IoH and be part of its historic chapter:

“I am very excited to join the IoH’s events team and work with people who are extremely experienced in the events field. This is a fantastic opportunity to get my foot in the door and learn from those in the know,” said Maria.

Katie, who currently works as a commercial administrator at the IoH, will switch to a Business Administration Apprenticeship with the Institute next year. As Katie explains:

“This is a great opportunity. The training will help me develop in my role, giving me new skills and new ways of managing projects and tasks. I look forward to gaining further knowledge, so I am able to work more effectively and confidently in my job.”

Sue Davison FIH, Head of Apprenticeships at Sodexo confirmed:

“We are excited to support the first-ever apprenticeship roles offered by the Institute of Hospitality. As a fellow of the Institute and passionate about apprenticeships, this is a perfect partnership that I hope we can grow with more apprentices in the future. Great work team Institute of hospitality, looking forward to seeing Maria and Katie flourish!” 

Choosing to work in hospitality as an exciting career and promoting it as #MoreThanAJob, was a key focus for HIT’s Hospitality Apprenticeship Week 2021 18-22 September 2021. 

As the IoH makes ground-breaking strides into developing apprentices, Jill Whittaker FIH, FCA Managing Director, HIT Training explains:

"The greatest pleasure I get from my job is when I can help employers to develop their staff via apprenticeships, but sometimes there is, even more, to be pleased about!

“To be able to link our cherished client, Sodexo, up with our professional body, the IoH, to support the development of their first-ever apprentice fills me with pride. On behalf of my colleagues at HIT, I wish Maria and Katie every success, and we look forward to supporting them in their apprenticeships” confirmed Jill.

