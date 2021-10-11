 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fife pupils to embrace creativity through 3D printer programme

Details
Hits: 125
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A 3D Printer Programme, run in partnership between Fife Council’s (@FifeCouncil) Culture of Enterprise Programme and Fife College (@fifecollege), has been expanded to encourage the development of digital and creative skills amongst the region’s young people.

Demand for the course has doubled since last year, with thirty-six primary schools now registered to take part. The 16 high-tech 3D printers procured by Fife College and Fife Council Economic Development will be shared amongst the schools.

Each school will have a loan period of 16 weeks for the 3D printers, allowing plenty of time for the teachers to cover a range of lesson material created by Fife College. Local business Peachy Keen has also supported the programme, developing video content to showcase the possibilities that can be achieved with a 3D printer.

The pupils taking part are all in primary five to seven from schools across Fife, including Leslie Primary, Carnegie, Inverkeithing, Kettle Primary, St Pauls and Kinghorn Primary, and it is expected that by the end of the programme students will have conceptualised, visualised and developed a product.

The 3D Printer Programme has been established by Fife College and Fife Council Economic Development as the partnership recognises the importance of the technological device as an educational tool to complement the curriculum.

Rebecca Blyth, Academic and Quality Manager in the Computing and Technologies Department at Fife College, said:

“We’re so pleased to see pupils enjoying the 3D printing course for a second year. Our course allows students to learn how to make their own creations, from drawing and modelling all the way through to printing their own 3D creation.

“Technology is changing the way we live and work, and techniques such as 3D modelling and printing will no doubt be a key part of many jobs in the future.

“A whole host of different industries are already using it, and we wanted to provide children across Fife the opportunity to understand more about this technology and how to use it. We have partnered with some local business who use 3D printers, to provide short video clips to pupils on how this technology links with industry.

“At Fife College we understand how important STEM skills will be to our economy. It is fundamental we help inspire youngsters into learning more about this area."

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager, Fife Council Economic Development, said:

“3D printers are an important and useful educational tool and so, through this programme we are trying to encourage students – some of whom will be the region’s future designers and engineers – to create designs from initial concept, right through to the final product.

Kimberley in with fighting chance of making Paris 2024
Sector News
Rising star of British Taekwondo Kimberley Barnes (@brocksports) has h
One to watch - Sojo wins UK-wide university business pitching competition
Sector News
The potential business success stories of tomorrow have been unveiled
Government's Covid-19 charity support fund delivers hope to 6.5 million people across country
Sector News
Fund has helped to reduce loneliness, improve support for mental healt

"Bringing designs to life through 3D printers, will generate excitement amongst the young people, but importantly, it also creates an understanding of the design process, can be used by teachers to complement the curriculum, encourages creativity, and opens doors to new possibilities of learning, whilst also helping with real-time problem solving.

“To support the programme and ensure the P5-P7 pupils can learn and benefit from the technology as best they can, Fife College has created a range of lesson materials for participating schools and teachers. This, combined with video content from Peachy Keen is vital to ensure we can inspire, develop and encourage our young people to realise their ambitions."

Currently, 3D printers have been distributed to the following schools: Leslie Primary; Auchertool Primary; Carnegie; St Agatha’s RC Primary School; St Serf’s RC Primary; Kinghorn Primary School; Inverkeithing Primary; Denend Primary; Kettle Primary School; St Pauls RC Primary; Dairsie Primary School; Crossgates and Pittencrieff Primaries.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Kimberley in with fighting chance of making Paris 2024
Sector News
Rising star of British Taekwondo Kimberley Barnes (@brocksports) has h
One to watch - Sojo wins UK-wide university business pitching competition
Sector News
The potential business success stories of tomorrow have been unveiled
Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK
Sector News
London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the U
Education unions call for additional safety measures in schools.
Sector News
Five education unions have written to the Secretary of State for Educa
West Midlands on track to create an extra 52,000 digital tech jobs and grow by £2.7 billion
Sector News
West Midlands digital sector named the UK’s fastest growing regionAr
Birbalsingh to be appointed as chair of Social Mobility Commission
Sector News
With the government looking to level up every region of the UK, Minist
Black History Month: How Black History is taught in our schools and colleges
Sector News
October is #BlackHistoryMonth in the UK and a time to celebrate the co
How the International Education Strategy is championing the UK education sector overseas
Sector News
The UK is a world leader in education, covering all education sub-sect
Government's Covid-19 charity support fund delivers hope to 6.5 million people across country
Sector News
Fund has helped to reduce loneliness, improve support for mental healt
#BeKind this World Mental Health Day
Sector News
Global events throughout the past 18 months have left many of us exper
How can EdTech bring the digital consumer experience to schools and Multi Academy trusts (MATs)?
Sector News
Consumer experience experts map out customer journeys down to the minu
Photography students create exhibition for Black History month
Sector News
Students studying at the East London Institute of Technology, part of

#AntiRacismInAction Employers and Employment | Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Brockenhurst College
Brockenhurst College has published a new article: Kimberley in with fighting chance of making Paris 2024 23 minutes ago
Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on We are thinking big to improve opportunities for young people 18 hours 59 minutes ago

Does careers' advice in schools and colleges already include forecasts about
likely demand and...

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on The Education Skills Crisis: urgent action needed yesterday

Beyond salary levels, have any other reasons for
the teacher shortage been identified - like...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page