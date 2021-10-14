 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leeds decorator named Apprentice of the Year

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Nicole Germaine at the PDA Premier Trophy Awards

A Leeds apprentice is showcasing the opportunities for women in painting and decorating, after being named Senior Apprentice of the Year (@WeAre_LCB).

Nicole Germaine, 24, took part in a nationwide competition hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) earlier this year.

She was named winner in the senior category and presented with an award during the PDA’s Premier Trophy Awards ceremony at Plaisterers’ Hall in London, where her fellow student at Leeds College of Building, Elisha Whyte, also received an industry accolade.

Nicole said:

“I was speechless. There were a lot of really good entries, so I didn’t expect to win.

“Lots of my family are painters and decorators, so it was lovely to have them with me at the awards ceremony and to see so many people from other companies.

“Winning Senior Apprentice of the Year has definitely given me a confidence boost and now I just want to go as far as I possibly can in painting and decorating.”

Nicole lives in Leeds and works for Equans, part of the Engie Group, a global company employing more than 170,000 people worldwide.

A record number of entrants took part in the three competition events across England, tackling a complex painting project in just six hours.

Nicole added:

“The competition itself involved a lot of marking up and measuring, the level of work was really high, and it was great to be in a room with people my own age, all doing something we enjoy.”

The competition was judged by PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie and Andrew Davis from the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT).

Neil Ogilvie said:

“Nicole deserves huge congratulations. She was competing against apprentices from across the UK and has every right to be incredibly proud of her achievement.

“The quality of work on display was very high at all three competition events which were held at Leeds College of Building, Coventry College and Bournemouth and Poole College.

“The generous and continued support of our sponsors, Johnstone’s Trade Paint, Purdy Professional Painting Tools and CITB, allows us to offer these vital opportunities to apprentices in the industry.

“The competitions give apprentices the chance to meet with their peers, and the Premier Trophy Awards is our flagship event, where it is always a pleasure to see young people starting out in the trade receive some recognition for their efforts.”

Fellow Leeds College of Building student Elisha, who works for Bradford Council, was named joint runner-up for Senior Apprentice of the Year with Michael Murphy, who works for the South Wales branch of Yorkshire-based Bagnalls and attends Merthyr Tydfil College.

NDL announces launch of its brand new â€˜eForm Showcaseâ€™
Sector News
@NDLSoftwareLtd Delivery consultants on the NDL Digital Apprenticeship
University of Exeter signs agreement with city partners to drive economic and social change
Sector News
The University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) has signed a landmark Civic Un
Plymouth academic contributes to new NHS resource on sustainability
Sector News
An academic and sustainability champion has contributed to the first N

You may also be interested in these articles:

NDL announces launch of its brand new ‘eForm Showcase’
Sector News
@NDLSoftwareLtd Delivery consultants on the NDL Digital Apprenticeship
University of Exeter signs agreement with city partners to drive economic and social change
Sector News
The University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) has signed a landmark Civic Un
T Levels: Everything you need to know about the groundbreaking new technical equivalent to A levels
Sector News
T Levels – the new technical post-16 qualification available in scho
Combining machine and human intelligence to tackle complex social issues
Sector News
A new report examining how to tackle complex social issues by combinin
As UK job vacancies soar to record levels, survey reveals what’s stopping job seekers from accepting roles
Sector News
The latest survey from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Li
BOA Digital Technologies Academy appoints principal and opens for applications
Sector News
BOA Digital Technologies (@imagineBOA) is a brand new, purpose-built 1
Chicken House crowns winner of the IET 150 Award
Sector News
Chicken House and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (@TheI
Plymouth academic contributes to new NHS resource on sustainability
Sector News
An academic and sustainability champion has contributed to the first N
Employers work together to offer more apprenticeships
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has brought together three local b
118 MPs and peers write to Secretary of State for Education urging him to reassess plan to scrap BTECs
Sector News
#ProtectStudentChoice - A cross-party group of 118 MPs and peers has w
GE Announces Multi-Million Pound Investment to Create Diverse New Generation of UK Engineers
Sector News
@GeneralElectric (GE) has announced a five-year, $3.5 million (£2.5m)
Ruby Wax to headline this month’s Good Grief Festival
Sector News
With a programme of 30 FREE events, the ‘virtual festival of love an

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jonny Connors
Jonny Connors has published a new article: NDL announces launch of its brand new ‘eForm Showcase’ 1 hour 21 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 6 hours ago

In conversation with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted Chief Inspector

In conversation with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted...

From closed schools to postponed exams, isolating teachers to bursting classroom bubbles, the last 18 months of education has been massively...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 1 minute ago

Learnings from the Conservative Party Conference 2021: The Conservative Party Conference (#CPC21) took place in Man… https://t.co/YCSPTblVZz
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6180)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page