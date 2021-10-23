 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Investment in research skills training will support next generation of science leaders

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rishi Sunak visits the National Institute for Health Research

£5 billion pound package in R&D to spur innovation in healthcare 

  • Chancellor will announce new investment into ground-breaking projects to tackle UK’s biggest health threats
  • Government to announce biggest ever cash increase for health R&D

A £5 billion investment that will increase health-related research and development to fund new ground-breaking projects, boost innovation and cement the UK’s status as a science superpower is set to be unveiled at Wednesday’s Budget and Spending Review.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the major boost following on from the huge success of the UK’s life sciences industry which has led the world in developing breakthrough vaccines and lifesaving treatments for Covid-19.

The Department of Health and Social Care will receive £5 billion over the next three years to fund health R&D, with investment rising to £2 billion per year by 2024 - a 57% cash increase since before the pandemic. 

As part of the package, Genomics England will receive funding to support new initiatives, such as ‘Generation Genome,’ a national pilot of 100,000 newborns to use genome sequencing to detect rare diseases. The new technology will enable doctors to detect over 200 conditions compared to existing tests which can just identify nine - potentially saving 3,000 babies per year.

It will also fund a project to tackle healthcare inequalities by increasing representation of minority groups in genomics research programmes. The ‘Diverse Data’ project will aim to recruit at least 15% of people from ethnic minority backgrounds to take part in research programmes.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: 

“The past 18 months has shown us how important innovative R&D is in delivering new, life-saving treatments and improving the efficiency of our healthcare system.

The UK is already home to some of the best minds in healthcare and life sciences, and I’m committed to seeing this sector flourish as we level up opportunity across the country and recover from the pandemic.

“This additional funding will support them in their mission to tackle major global issues, ranging from disease prevention to climate change, and help cement the UK’s position as a science superpower.”

A total of £95 million of the funding will go towards the Office for Life Sciences aimed at increasing uptake of cutting-edge innovations in the NHS and delivering on the Prime Minister’s healthcare missions on cancer, obesity and mental health.

As announced by the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid last week, the government has also committed to continue funding research for cutting-edge coronavirus treatments. This includes £33 million to deploy novel Covid-19 antivirals via a UK-wide trial, which will prioritise the most vulnerable first. 

New Â£560 million Multiply programme to be launched providing personalised maths coaching for up to half a million people across the UK
Sector News
500,000 adults to ace maths with â€˜Multiplyâ€™ A TRANSFORMATIONAL Â£5
Â£1.4 billion Global Britain Investment Fund to launch a network of talent hubs
Sector News
The Global Talent Network will work with UK businesses and research in
Britainâ€™s poorest regions set for Â£300 billion boost under radical plan to cash in on post-Brexit freedoms
Sector News
#SpendingReview - Â£500 million expansion of support for children and

To coincide with COP26, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) will also announce £20 million for life-saving research on climate change and health. A further £40 million of the funds will be prioritised for social care research to create dedicated evaluation teams to help reform our social care system.

NIHR will also announce £30 million to invest in research skills and training, including a focus on reaching underrepresented groups to help increase diversity in the UK’s research and life sciences sector, as well as a major package of measures to explore innovative technologies for diagnosing and detecting dementia.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty said:

“The pandemic has shone a light on the important work of our scientists and healthcare professionals, from developing life-saving vaccines to identifying better Covid treatments through the RECOVERY trial.”

The government’s commitment to increase investment in health research to £5bn will help us deliver better, more effective care and treatments in the NHS, through innovation funded by organisations such as the world-leading National Institute for Health Research.”

DHSC Chief Scientist and CEO of NIHR, Professor Lucy Chappell added:

“This is an exciting time to be leading the NIHR. We have an enormous opportunity to shape the ways in which we improve lives through science and research in the UK, building on everything we've learned over the last 18 months.

“Backed by the Government's funding, we will be able to support more research into the most pressing health challenges of our time, like the health impacts of climate change and improving social care. We will continue to work closely with the NHS to integrate what we learn, ensuring the benefits of this research will be felt across the country"

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

“Our world-leading researchers and scientists have been absolutely pivotal in our fight against Covid-19, developing vaccines and treatments which have saved countless lives in the UK and across the world.

“The new investment will build on this success by accelerating the discovery of ground-breaking medicines and technologies to level up the health of the nation and tackle inequalities.”

Additional quotes from stakeholders:

Baroness Nicola Blackwood, Chair of Genomics England said:

"We are delighted that the government continues to demonstrate its commitment to health research, and I firmly believe that this investment will allow the UK to cement its position as a world leader in life sciences.  Genomics England’s ground-breaking work with the NHS has already demonstrated the power of genomics to transform healthcare, by improving diagnosis and personalisation of treatment in cancer and rare disease."

"It is very exciting that we will now be able to put an additional focus on accelerating diagnosis and access to treatment for newborns with treatable genetic disease, and through our work on diverse data to deliver the benefits of genomic healthcare to all communities."

Chris Wigley, CEO of Genomics England said:

"At Genomics England, our mission is to ensure that everyone benefits from genomic medicine, and we’re incredibly excited that this funding will turbocharge our ability to deliver on that mission.

"The work that this will fund will help us to stop health inequalities in their tracks, and in time will lead to thousands of lives saved and transformed, as well as innovative new cures.

"I am enormously proud to be leading the phenomenal team at Genomics England to deliver on this mission."

You may also be interested in these articles:

New £560 million Multiply programme to be launched providing personalised maths coaching for up to half a million people across the UK
Sector News
500,000 adults to ace maths with ‘Multiply’ A TRANSFORMATIONAL £5
£1.4 billion Global Britain Investment Fund to launch a network of talent hubs
Sector News
The Global Talent Network will work with UK businesses and research in
The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits
Sector News
Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury to cope with the
Skills Minister talks T Levels and more at Walsall College
Sector News
@Walsall_College is one of the first further education colleges to wel
Universities and the pandemic: Education Committee to question Higher and Further Education Minister
Sector News
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) is to question Higher and Further
New £6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industry’s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r
Britain’s poorest regions set for £300 billion boost under radical plan to cash in on post-Brexit freedoms
Sector News
#SpendingReview - £500 million expansion of support for children and
‘Imperial Together’ launches to promote positive culture
Sector News
@ImperialCollege has established a new initiative to help drive a posi
Students and staff raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of students and staff from Burton and South Derbyshire College
Approval granted for Fife College to progress with first net-zero college building
Sector News
The Scottish Government has agreed that @FifeCollege can progress to t
Cygnet Health Care welcomes new nurse apprentices
Sector News
Cygnet Health Care (@cygnethealth) has welcomed 34 new nursing associa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 2 days ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6209)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page