Distance learning re-imagined with new Virtual Reality vision

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) is offering all of its online postgraduate students a new way to gain world-class public speaking skills via virtual reality (VR) headsets, integrating the latest technologies into their learning experience.

VR has become recognised as a crucial tool in enabling students to gain the skills they need in the modern workplace, and LSBF is now optimising the technology for the remote ‘on-line’ classroom. Education is expected to become the 4th biggest sector for VR investments*, predicted to be a $200 million industry by 2020, and $700 million by 2025.

While the technology is frequently used in the classroom environment to make teaching more engaging and interactive, its utilisation in distance learning is yet to be widely applied.

Christopher Jasko, Academic Lead at London School of Business and Finance, said:

“LSBF has always been at the forefront of innovative solutions to benefit its students and give them the edge in the workplace.

“With this initiative, we are giving our students the opportunity to be part of this technological revolution. Combining VR with distance learning will help students use the technology to its full potential, whilst encouraging self-learning in an even more flexible and independent environment.”

Postgraduate students who enrolled on LSBF’s online programmes in October 2019 received the zero-cost VR equipment in January 2020. The VR headset was offered to students enrolling on the Global MBA online, Master in Finance and Investments online, Dual Master & MSc in Finance and Investments online, and the Dual Master & MSc in Strategic Marketing online.

The headset is part of the public speaking module, an optional assessment for students to refine their skills when it comes to delivering presentations or speeches through a fully immersive VR experience, as demonstrated in an introductory video.

Soft skills such as public speaking and presentation are becoming essential across a variety of professions, the cornerstone for launching successful campaigns and projects. The VR module re-creates high-pressured scenarios and then measures speaking speed, intonation, volume, and audience engagement, providing feedback on how to perfect the overall performance.

By successfully completing the optional module, students will receive an LSBF Certificate in Public Speaking and Presentation Skills.

Hundreds of headsets have been sent to students all around the world, including Germany, Nigeria, India and the United Arab Emirates. LSBF is confident this will enhance the learning outcomes for students and will be extending the initiative to all future intakes for its online programmes.

“This is only the beginning for VR in e-learning for LSBF. A small, yet very significant step towards bringing the full potential of VR and augmented reality (AR) into the distance-learning classroom, and we will be announcing further initiatives in the very near future.” said Mr Jasko.

