 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Distance learning re-imagined with new Virtual Reality vision

Details
Hits: 164
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New #VirtualReality #VR vision for @LSBF online students #FutureofEducation

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) is offering all of its online postgraduate students a new way to gain world-class public speaking skills via virtual reality (VR) headsets, integrating the latest technologies into their learning experience.

VR has become recognised as a crucial tool in enabling students to gain the skills they need in the modern workplace, and LSBF is now optimising the technology for the remote ‘on-line’ classroom. Education is expected to become the 4th biggest sector for VR investments*, predicted to be a $200 million industry by 2020, and $700 million by 2025.

While the technology is frequently used in the classroom environment to make teaching more engaging and interactive, its utilisation in distance learning is yet to be widely applied.

Christopher Jasko, Academic Lead at London School of Business and Finance, said:

“LSBF has always been at the forefront of innovative solutions to benefit its students and give them the edge in the workplace.

“With this initiative, we are giving our students the opportunity to be part of this technological revolution. Combining VR with distance learning will help students use the technology to its full potential, whilst encouraging self-learning in an even more flexible and independent environment.”

Postgraduate students who enrolled on LSBF’s online programmes in October 2019 received the zero-cost VR equipment in January 2020. The VR headset was offered to students enrolling on the Global MBA online, Master in Finance and Investments online, Dual Master & MSc in Finance and Investments online, and the Dual Master & MSc in Strategic Marketing online.

The headset is part of the public speaking module, an optional assessment for students to refine their skills when it comes to delivering presentations or speeches through a fully immersive VR experience, as demonstrated in an introductory video.

Soft skills such as public speaking and presentation are becoming essential across a variety of professions, the cornerstone for launching successful campaigns and projects. The VR module re-creates high-pressured scenarios and then measures speaking speed, intonation, volume, and audience engagement, providing feedback on how to perfect the overall performance.

By successfully completing the optional module, students will receive an LSBF Certificate in Public Speaking and Presentation Skills.

Hundreds of headsets have been sent to students all around the world, including Germany, Nigeria, India and the United Arab Emirates. LSBF is confident this will enhance the learning outcomes for students and will be extending the initiative to all future intakes for its online programmes.

Advertisement

Haringey Sixth Form College Students Help To Tackle Youth Violence in Haringey
FE Video
Ambitious students from Haringey Sixth Form College have been supporti
Tech Talent Charter: Baroness Morgan speaking on 5 ways to make technology can work for everyone
FE Video
@NickyMorgan01 sets out for @TechNation the five principles she sees a
Learners Deliver Outstanding Musical Performance at Google UK in London
FE Video
Jess Fisher and Robert Fletcher were welcomed, alongside Digit Music a

“This is only the beginning for VR in e-learning for LSBF. A small, yet very significant step towards bringing the full potential of VR and augmented reality (AR) into the distance-learning classroom, and we will be announcing further initiatives in the very near future.” said Mr Jasko.

*

Virtual Reality in Education in 2017 Infographic

 

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College’s Patisserie Students Immerse themselves in Spanish Working Life and Culture
FE Video
Specialist patisserie and bakery students, Alicia Johnston (Newtownard
Middlesbrough College rescues TTE Technical Institute from administration
FE Video
SCORES of workers and their families have been given certainty ahead o
Haringey Sixth Form College Students Help To Tackle Youth Violence in Haringey
FE Video
Ambitious students from Haringey Sixth Form College have been supporti
North West Regional College release their first ever Christmas video
FE Video
Staff and students at North West Regional College have produced their
Training and discipline leads to first CONEL MMA Academy success
FE Video
Back in July 2019, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East Lon
Expanding Industry Placements to give young people a head start from a technical pathway into skilled employment
FE Video
Skills, Insight and Social Value | Industry Placements with Oldham Col
FIFTH YEAR RUNNING FOR WEST LONDON COLLEGE’S SUPPORTED INTERNSHIP AND INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIP EMPLOYMENT FAIR
FE Video
The Fifth Supported Internship and Inclusive Apprenticeship Fair took
Savvy Bangor Teen Mixes Business with Pleasure to Pursue Dream Job in Engineering
FE Video
Nineteen-year-old Hannah Dunwoody, from Bangor, is singing the praises
Tech Talent Charter: Baroness Morgan speaking on 5 ways to make technology can work for everyone
FE Video
@NickyMorgan01 sets out for @TechNation the five principles she sees a
Learners Deliver Outstanding Musical Performance at Google UK in London
FE Video
Jess Fisher and Robert Fletcher were welcomed, alongside Digit Music a
Half of Brits admit to post-festive feelings of dread as back-to-work looms
FE Video
Teach First calls on more people to consider stepping into the classro
UK’s best on Road to WorldSkills #Shanghai2021
FE Video
@WorldSkillsUK the education and skills charity, today (8 January 2020

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page