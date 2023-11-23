1st for EPA Triumphs at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Helen Shinner, Founder of 1st for EPA, has been awarded Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year for the North East at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Recognised annually as one of the most prestigious accolades in the entrepreneurial world, The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards received over 5,000 applications this year alone.

A Triumph in a Highly Competitive Field

Making the shortlist is an achievement in its own right given the calibre of competition, underlining the significance of 1st for EPA’s win.

Previous winner James Watt, founder of BrewDog, said that winning was “better than winning the World Cup.” Steven Bartlett has gone as far as to dub the awards “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” highlighting the glamour and prestige associated with the event.

The judges commented:

“Helen and 1st for EPA present a meaningful story and business that serves an important market. Their remarkable progress is evident, and they have made a significant impact. This is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Francesca James, founder of The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:

“This year’s winners’ success stories are a testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit that thrives within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs embody the creativity, determination, and passion that are at the heart of our nation’s business success. Their accomplishments not only celebrate their own journeys but also light the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.”

Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, commented:

“It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s GBEA awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from this year’s winners really brings to life the important contribution British entrepreneurs make to our economy.”

Published in