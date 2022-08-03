Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

Junior Apprentices graduate from Cardiff and Vale College

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) August 3, 2022
0 Comments

Dewi Coslett and CAVC Principal Sharon James

The latest cohort of 14-16-year-olds who have taken the opportunity to transform their lives through a pioneering vocational career route at Cardiff and Vale College have celebrated successfully completing their courses.

CAVC’s Year 11 Junior Apprentices were joined by friends, family and their tutors to be treated to the first graduation ceremony at the College’s City Centre Campus since the pandemic. The ceremony saw the Year 11s receive their graduation certificates.

This year, 31 Junior Apprentices graduated. All 31 have conditional offers for post-16 courses in a wide range of disciplines from Music Technology through to Hair and Beauty, Sport and Public Services, Construction and Automotive Engineering – three of them being apprenticeships with CAVC Group member ACT.

The graduation also featured an awards ceremony. Sixteen-year-old Dewi Coslett won overall Junior Apprentice of the Year.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “Congratulations to all of our latest cohort of Junior Apprentices – you have all worked so hard over two very challenging years to get to where you are today. You have developed and achieved your goals in a way that has been truly inspirational.

“To see that you all will be progressing in your chosen career paths is wonderful. Thank you and to the fantastic team that have worked with you – we are very proud of you all!”

Jointly funded by CAVC, Cardiff Council, Welsh Government and local schools, the Junior Apprenticeship programme is designed to increase the number of young people in the region in education, employment or training. It offers young people the opportunity to study full-time in a college setting under the guidance of industry-qualified teachers in specialist vocational facilities and real work environments while also continuing to sit GCSEs in English and Maths.

Since the programme was launched in 2016 more than 218 Junior Apprentices from 20 schools and people educated out of schools have graduated from the programme. Some 86% of them achieved vocational qualifications, GCSEs and progressed on to further education or employment.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC)

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this