A new apprenticeship scheme aiming to increase diversity in the media industry launches this week

This week The&Partnership and mSix&Partners officially opens The&Academy, a training-based apprenticeship scheme that enables 18-24 year olds from the region to gain a valuable first step on the career ladder. Partnering with Google, Meta and TikTok, The&Academy apprenticeship is specifically focused on encouraging and supporting youth from outside the capital, to enter and succeed in the burgeoning media and advertising industry.

The&Academy was developed with apprenticeship provider Multiverse, to meet the need and demand from within the agencies and the wider industry to attract more talent from underrepresented groups who may not ordinarily consider careers in advertising, media and marketing.

An event to celebrate the official opening of the centre of excellence for both media and creative specialists in Birmingham will be taking place today at 1pm at The&Academy’s purpose-built campus in Digbeth.

The inaugural cohort of apprentices will be joined at the event by senior leaders of The&Partnership who will talk about how The&Academy aims to increase diversity within the industry by nurturing talent outside of London. Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands will also speak at the launch event about how investment in programmes like these, while shaping the next generation of digital and creative talent in areas such as the West Midlands, also helps Birmingham to power the growth of digital expertise across the UK, and spread talent opportunities outside the capital region.

“There is an abundance of talent to be found across the country, yet opportunities have not always been evenly spread out. The opening of The&Academy is a milestone event in the West Midlands. It will play a key role in providing the skills, experience and confidence talent need to succeed in the dynamic world of media and advertising. The programme is also a major step forward in addressing the demand for greater diversity and inclusion within the media and advertising industries,” comments Jess Burley, Executive Chair, mSix&Partners.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“I’m delighted to witness the opening of The&Academy – a new and innovative programme opening its doors to young talent from right across Birmingham and the West Midlands. A key part of my mayoral mission is to equip local residents with the skills to succeed in the 21st Century economy and connect them to high quality job opportunities – helping them to thrive in the world of work, enjoy an excellent quality of life and have compelling reasons to stay in our wonderful region. The&Academy helps to deliver on that very mission and that’s why I’m glad to hear also that this particular programme helps those aspiring to enter the creative and media sector – an industry that is a real strong suit for us here in the West Midlands. I wish The&Academy all the best in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

