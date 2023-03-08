” A Passion to Inspire ” Finalists – Special Adventures

When Great people come together to Inspire

This year’s Finalists – City college Norwich -West Suffolk – Suffolk New – Cambridge Regional – NCC Hackney- Colchester Institute

FOH Finalists – were taken on a very special Journey to New Hall Wines – Link and a stunning adventure through the vineyards – and fermentation and development of great wine – and a special lunch and tasting

MJP-Caistor Hall – Mark’s opening of a new Restaurant with Nick – and who are their first Guests – all the finalists plus lecturers and mentors who had a special 3 course lunch – where Mark was using all the ingredients for the final and taking all on his culinary journey with his imagination and Nick Inspiring Service

Final 21st March – A Great day ahead and such great support from our wonderful Industry – Winners will meet Legend Marco Pierre White at Skills for Chefs and a Magical Trip with Grande Cuisine Academy to Lyon and Chefi and special prizes for all involved and stunning Uniforms from Superstar Richard Russum

Quotes – Scott Taylor – Mentor – “Inspirational service and food, seeing different interpretations of dishes from the same brief, in an amazing venue”

Paul Smith CCN – “The food and service was amazing but even more , our students got so much out of it ! And it truly meant so much to them …which is what passion is all about “

Hospitality – we all care and we all Inspire

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Caister Hall, Passion to inspire upskills day

What an inspiring day at Caister Hall, a warm welcome from Nick and Mark and the team showing us around this beautiful hall.

We didn’t know what to expect, a different venue for this year’s passion to inspire upskills day.

We were truly spoilt, starting with welcome drinks and tasty snacks, MJP Adnams sourdough bread and Fen butter.

Inspiring surroundings, a beautifully laid table and mouth-watering dishes, inspiration for the front of house students with the standard of service, menus, and wine pairings.

The food was delicious, great flavours and textures giving us all a different perspective on the brief.

A light pate de brick tartlet filled with peas and topped with a Baron Bigod beignet.

Dingley Dell pork cutlet was tender and simply served with broccoli puree, wild garlic and trompette, finished with a sauce Robert.

The passion fruit delice was sharp and finished off the lunch perfectly, sweet and sharp with great texture.

Thanks to Nick, Mark and the team and Ed at Hallgarten for the wine pairings for a truly inspiring day. Thanks to all at passion to inspire, we are lucky to have so many people give their time to inspire the students.

Published in