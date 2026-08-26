A Real Gem! Ruby Shines with Distinction and Lands Teaching Role

A Shipley College student is celebrating after achieving a Distinction in Childcare and securing a job as a specialist teaching assistant.

Ruby Kaczkowski said she felt “very proud” when she opened her results after working hard throughout her course – particularly as she admits she never imagined she would achieve such success.

Ruby said:

“I honestly didn’t think I could do it. I never expected to get a Distinction, so when I saw my result I was just over the moon.

“I worked really hard for it and I’m very proud of myself.

“When I told my family there was a lot of screaming – they were really proud too!”

Ruby is now taking the next step in her career, working as a specialist teaching assistant at Chellow Heights Special School.

The role will see her build on the knowledge, practical skills and experience she developed during her time at Shipley College, as she begins a career supporting children with a range of different needs.

Ruby says the practical experience and support she received at Shipley College helped give her the skills and confidence she needed to progress directly into employment.

As part of her course, Ruby completed a work placement in a primary school, giving her the opportunity to put what she was learning at College into practice in a real working environment.

She said:

“Shipley College gave me the experience through my placement and helped build my confidence.

“My placement was in a primary school and both the teachers there and the College supported me through it.

“Shipley College gave me the experience through my placement and helped build my confidence”.

Ruby’s success comes as the Government places a renewed national focus on work experience and technical education.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has set out plans to give young people greater access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers. The Government has also committed to ensuring every young person receives two weeks’ worth of high-quality work experience during secondary education.

This week, the Prime Minister announced a new partnership with Sainsbury’s to provide 10,000 work experience placements for young people, as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and help more young people gain the skills and experience they need to enter the workplace.

Ruby’s journey demonstrates the difference meaningful workplace experience can make. Her placement allowed her to develop practical skills alongside her studies and helped give her the confidence to move directly from College into a specialist role.

Shipley College offers a range of courses for young people interested in careers working with children, including T Level Education & Early Years, combining College-based learning with substantial industry experience.

Additional places have recently been made available for students looking to start this September.

Young people who have recently received their GCSE results and are still considering their next step are encouraged to contact Shipley College to find out about the courses and opportunities available.