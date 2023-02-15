A wealth of diverse talent headlines the IMI Awards

The IMI announces shortlist for 2023 Awards with winners to be revealed in March

As the shortlist for the Institute of the Motor Industry Awards is unveiled, the automotive sector professional body is celebrating the outstanding quality of diverse entries from individuals and organisations across the UK. While the sector has continued to battle economic headwinds and tough market conditions over the last year, those shortlisted have displayed truly stand-out excellence, keeping on top of training, learning and development to play their part in setting the standards for the best customer experience.

Winners will be announced at the IMI’s flagship event at the InterContinental Hotel, Park Lane, London, on 15th March 2023.

Aligning with the changing landscape of the automotive sector, there are two new categories for the 2023 Awards. The President’s Award 2023 focuses on Environmental, Sustainability and Green Innovation in Learning. And as the IMI works towards creating a more diverse workforce the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Award showcases the work of those in the industry who are championing the drive towards an increasingly inclusive sector.

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI said: “Although our sector continues to battle a skills shortage, it is tremendous to witness such a diverse wealth of talent across all our award categories. This year’s entries illustrate the positivity and determination across our sector, which has made the job of shortlisting finalists tough for our judging panel. The energy and enthusiasm of every entrant must be applauded; showcasing them will significantly help attract people of all ages, physical abilities, ethnicity and sexual orientation to embrace our industry.”

Awards Shortlist

Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by GSF Car Parts

Coll Izatt, Fife AutoTech Ltd

George Hinkley – Scania South Mimms

Natalie Dickinson – Chelmsford Audi

Full Time Student of the year – Sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts

Declan McCloughlin, Macclesfield College

Imran Uddin, New City College

Thomas Morris, Bridgwater and Taunton College

The President’s Award 2023: Environmental, sustainability and green innovation in learning – Sponsored by Alphera Financial Services

The AA

Rivus

UK Truck & Plant Group

EDI Award – Championing Diversity in Automotive – Sponsored by Retail Motor Industry Federation (RMIF)

Arnold Clark

Jardine Motors Group

Volkswagen Group UK

Partner of the Year Award

Exeter College

Technical Topics

LKQ Euro Car Parts

Outstanding Contribution to the Automotive Industry – Sponsored by Autotech Group

Andrew Cook, Got Boost Ltd

Auto Trader

Darren Smyth, Exeter College

Contribution to the Work of the IMI – Sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts

Autotech Training

BMW Group Academy UK

Gareth Saldanha-Fallows, Acorn Training Ltd

