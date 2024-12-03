ACT amongst most inclusive companies in the UK

ACT has placed 15th in this year’s Top 100 Most Inclusive UK Employers Index by the National Centre for Diversity.

The centre helps companies build friendlier, fairer and more diverse workplaces, with its index celebrating organisations that have nurtured an inclusive culture.

ACT has taken the 15th spot on the list, with its umbrella organisation, Cardiff and Vale College, taking Further Education Provider of the Year and the number two spot overall.

Rebecca Cooper, Head of People and Development at ACT, said of the achievement:

“We are thrilled to be recognised as the 15th most inclusive workplace in the UK, a remarkable achievement that reflects the dedication and hard work of our colleagues across ACT.

“This honour, awarded by The National Centre for Diversity, marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey toward fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for both our team and learners.

“While we acknowledge there is still work to be done, we are proud of the progress we’ve made and remain committed to further advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within ACT.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive at the National Centre for Diversity added:

“I send my warmest congratulations to ACT Training on successfully reaching number 15 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive UK Employers Index 2024.

“The inspiring organisations that make the Top 100, demonstrate excellent levels of employee retention and recruitment and clearly demonstrate how they value and respect the people that work for them.

“What better than to be recognised by peers and those travelling in the same direction towards the common goal of Fairness in the workplace. It is hugely motivational.”

The achievement follows a string of recognition for ACT who recently placed 56th in Best Companies’ 100 Best Large Companies to Work for in the UK and 5th Best Education and Training Organisation.

At the time Managing Director, Richard Spear, said:

“Staff happiness and engagement is one of ACT’s strategic aims and is the key to our success.

“ACT goes the extra mile to ensure teams feel supported, empowered and recognised for the incredible work they do every day.

“We have a strong focus on wellbeing and a well-established coaching culture throughout the organisation. This enables staff to come up with their own solutions to problems and they have the freedom and autonomy to do the right thing for learners.”

Last month, ACT was also shortlisted in the Investors in People Awards for Employer of the Year.

