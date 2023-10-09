Ada Lovelace Day: Sector Response

On this Ada Lovelace Day, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of Ada Lovelace, a pioneering mathematician and visionary thinker of the 19th century. Her groundbreaking work in the field of computer science, often regarded as the world’s first computer programmer, continues to inspire generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Sector Response

Elizabeth Seward, head of space strategy at BAE Systems:

“Ada Lovelace day is needed to draw attention to and celebrate women in STEM, but in an ideal world it wouldn’t be necessary. We still need greater normalisation of women in STEM – it needs to be seen as standard for us to study and have a career in the field. Since my school days we’ve made great strides, paving the way for numerous talented women to take on significant STEM roles.

“Despite this progress there’s still a persistent perception that science and engineering is for boys, a notion far from the truth. Engaging in STEM is truly exhilarating, especially for me in the field of space during this exciting time of rapid technological progress and the endless possibilities that come with it. We need to make sure that we draw talent from everywhere to fill the skills gaps we have today.

“Let’s ensure that science, technology, engineering and maths subjects are open to everyone to enjoy to the fullest extent, in honour of Ada Lovelace.”

