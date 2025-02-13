adi Group Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week by Showcasing Inspiring Career Journeys

As National Apprenticeship Week shines a light on the importance of apprenticeships in building successful careers, adi Group, a leading multidisciplinary engineering business, proudly showcases the stories of individuals whose careers have been transformed through its pioneering pre-apprenticeship scheme and award-winning apprenticeships.

From Apprentice to Director

Tom Jennings began his journey at adi Group 19 years ago as an electrical apprentice. Today, he serves as operations director at adi Electrical, demonstrating the power of apprenticeships in shaping long-term career success.

“I wanted to do something practical and earn while learning,” said Jennings. “The apprenticeship at adi Group gave me hands-on experience and the opportunity to grow into different roles, from an electrician to project engineer and now operations director.”

Jennings credits the mentorship he received throughout his apprenticeship as a key factor in his progression:

“I was lucky to have great mentors who guided me not only in my career but also in life. That support made all the difference.”

Nurturing Talent Through Mentorship

Mentorship plays a crucial role in the success of apprenticeships, and with a dedicated apprenticeship mentorship scheme implemented in 2023, adi is leading the way in this key area.

Barry Whitehouse, panel shop supervisor at adi Group, is a prime example. With over a decade at adi, he has mentored numerous apprentices, helping shape the next generation of skilled professionals.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to watch apprentices gain confidence and develop their skills,” Whitehouse shared. “When they seek advice – not just about work, but about navigating life – it reinforces how impactful mentorship can be.”

Whitehouse recalls a proud moment when one of his apprentices, Chris Picken, transitioned from a pre-apprenticeship to completing his full apprenticeship and taking on high-responsibility projects. “Seeing him succeed and progress to new heights is just one of the many examples of what makes mentoring so fulfilling.”

A Career Kickstarted by a Pre-Apprenticeship

Chris Picken’s journey into engineering began at the age of 13 when he took part in adi Group’s pre-apprenticeship programme. This early exposure set him on a path to success, and in 2024, he completed his Electrical Installation Apprenticeship.

“The pre-apprenticeship programme gave me a head start and confirmed that this was the right career for me,” says Picken. “I’ve had the chance to work on major projects, shadow experienced electricians, and even lead my own installations.”

Picken credits Barry Whitehouse as a pivotal mentor. “Barry’s knowledge is extensive: if there’s something you need to know, he probably has the answer. Having that support has been invaluable.”

Investing in the future

adi Group’s commitment to nurturing talent goes beyond traditional apprenticeships. The company’s pre-apprenticeship programme allows even younger students to gain early exposure to engineering careers, providing them with the skills and confidence to transition into full-time apprenticeships.

“Our goal is to create pathways for individuals to grow, learn, and succeed,” says Founder and Chairman, Alan Lusty, who started his own career as an apprentice. “The success stories of Tom, Barry, and Chris are a testament to the power of our programmes and the importance of investing in future generations.”