Apprenticeship in Energy Management meets business’ sustainability needs

A ground-breaking Apprenticeship in Energy and Carbon Management is being launched in Wales to help businesses move towards the country’s Net Zero target by 2050.

The new apprenticeship qualification – the first in Wales – is being delivered by award-winning training provider Cambrian Training Company and is designed for companies of all sizes and industries to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is an opportunity for all businesses across Wales to upskill staff to gain invaluable skills and knowledge within sustainability and meet targets set by the Welsh Government’s plan of ‘Net Zero by 2050,” said Amy Edwards, Cambrian Training’s Head of Sustainability.

“Learning through apprenticeships can help staff develop practical skills paired with theoretical knowledge that are essential to develop a successful career in the industry.

“The new Apprenticeship in Energy Management is perfect for companies of all sizes who already have or wish to appoint an energy champion. This apprenticeship is available to both new recruits and existing employees.”

Heading the team delivering the new apprenticeship, Amy is keen to recruit more sustainability training officers across Wales to meet the expected demand from businesses.

Amy will be working closely with team member Liz Cain to deliver this exciting new qualification; who is close to completing a Master’s Degree in Outdoor Sustainability Environmental Education through the University of Scotland.

Typical job roles that would be supported by the apprenticeship include junior energy manager, energy analyst, facilities manager, finance officers involved in energy budgets, lifecycle/maintenance engineer, new energy manager, up-skilling energy specialists, energy, Net Zero or carbon champion and building energy supervisor.

The apprenticeship will support organisations to meet energy and cost reduction objectives and targets as part of their wider sustainability commitments, such as carbon and water management and corporate social responsibility.

It will help the apprentice to recognise opportunities to save money, understand key challenges associated with transport efficiencies and carbon emissions and how they relate to their organisation’s energy management strategy, regulatory and legal compliance and reporting status.

The apprentice will work with customers and suppliers to analyse and understand their organisation’s energy and water usage and review waste management and supply chain requirements.

Cambrian Training is seeking approval from Qualifications Wales to add a Foundation and Higher Apprenticeship in Energy Management in order to create a clear progression route.

The Welsh Government funded apprenticeship can be delivered through the medium of Welsh or bilingually and is delivered directly in the workplace. All apprenticeship qualifications are tailored to the needs of the learner and business.

