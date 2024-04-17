Apprenticeship Success at IP Group Welshpool

Three employees at IP Group (Morland UK and Newmor Wallcovering) have completed their Apprenticeship programmes with NPTC Group of Colleges Pathways Training Newtown.

Hannah Jones from Newmor started her Level 2 Business Administration apprenticeship in September 2023 and completed her NVQ Diploma and ESW L2 Digital Literacy in November 2023. Hannah works as a Customer Services Administrator handling customer enquiries and orders. Hannah is part of a very busy team of customer service handlers. Hannah decided that she wanted a career change from working in a Childcare setting and started working at Newmor in June 2022. Hannah was recognised as Employee of the Month for her outstanding contribution to her department.

Alex Jones from Interior Products Group started his apprenticeship in October 2022 and completed his NVQ Diploma and ESW Digital Literacy L2 in January 2024. Alex started working as an IT Support assistant in August 2022. Alex assists with all employees’ technical problems in Welshpool covering 4 different sites, ordering new and replacement IT equipment for the Group.

Nikki Wellsford Van Vroehoven started in November 2022 and completed her L2 NVQ Diploma and L2 ESW Digital Literacy in February 2024. Nikki started her career at IP Group at Newmor as a Customer Service Assistant with Hannah in July 2022. She quickly obtained two promotions and now works for Morland UK as a Quality Technician

The qualifications are designed to fit in with the employees’ roles in the organisation and they apply the written work to various aspects of their day-to-day tasks which help them understand the theory underpinning all aspects of the business. The competency elements are assessed by their Apprenticeship Assessor by observing their daily tasks which relate to the optional units chosen, the apprentices can submit evidence to demonstrate their competency and understanding backed up by their managers and colleagues writing witness testimonies.

All 3 Apprentices have now progressed to Level 3 Business Administration under the Apprenticeship programme supported by the Welsh Government.

IP Group have three further employees currently undertaking Level 2 Business Administration under the Apprenticeship Programme.

Apprenticeship Programmes are an excellent stepping stone in companies such as IP Group which recognise the importance of staff development and retention.