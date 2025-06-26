Apprenticeship trainers become learners to grow their skills and knowledge

Trainers at one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers have been praised for becoming learners to enhance their skills and knowledge through apprenticeships to develop their careers.

Nine employees of Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company, which has offices across Wales, were among more than 100 apprentices recognised at an apprenticeship graduation ceremony.

The company and its sub-contractors hosted the bi-annual ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd where they recognised the learning journey of graduates from a wide range of industries.

Six staff achieved the Agored Cymru Level 3 Certificate in Learning & Development. They are Scott Morgan, Dan Phillips, Matt Davies, Ruth Bartlett, Hannah Gover and Michelle Ward-Jones.

Grace Rutter and Kirsty Broomfield graduated with a City & Guilds Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Business Administration while Jane Gammon achieved the Pearson Edexcel Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Management.

The company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien, congratulated her colleagues. “We were delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of our graduating staff members,” she said.

“They have proven that they don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk and are committed to their own personal development. Learning and development are so important as we invest in our staff as part of our succession planning for the growth of the business.

“We encourage all our staff to continuously improve their skills and knowledge to develop their careers and fulfil their potential. Continuing professional development is essential to ensure that we deliver the very best training and support services to our apprentices and their employers across Wales.

“Apprenticeships open doors for everyone, allowing individuals to enter their desired careers and helping businesses to build the skilled workforce they need.”

Sectors in which Cambrian Training Company and its partners deliver apprenticeships include hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, leadership and management, sustainable resource management, health and social care and hairdressing.

Faith revealed that more than 480 of the company’s learners had successfully completed their frameworks over the past six months.

She thanked trainers and mentors who had contributed to the success of the graduating apprentices and the company’s partners, stakeholders and employers for their “unwavering” support.

“Your support and expertise have been the cornerstone of these apprentices’ success,” she said. “You’ve not only shared your knowledge but also instilled confidence and belief in each apprentice.

“Our collaboration ensures that the skills our apprentices gain are not just relevant but are exactly what our evolving industries need.”

Cambrian Training Company has recently marked its 30th birthday by becoming employee owned. The company and its subsidiary Trailhead Fine Foods, are now part of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), which is designed to empower employees.