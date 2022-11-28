Apprenticeships and traineeships data from DfE – Academic Year 2021/22

Department for Education have released full-year final data on apprenticeships and traineeships in England for the 2021/22 academic year (August 2021 to July 2022)

Data in this release covers a period affected by varying COVID-19 restrictions, which will have impacted on apprenticeship and traineeship learning and also provider reporting behaviour via the Individualised Learner Record. Therefore, extra care should be taken in comparing and interpreting data presented in this release.

Latest figures for the 2021/22 Academic year:

Key points:

Advanced apprenticeships accounted for nearly a half of starts (43.3% or 151,300 starts).

Higher apprenticeships accounted for nearly a third of starts (30.5% or 106,400 starts).

Under 19s accounted for 22.2% of starts (77,500).

Starts supported by Apprenticeship Service Account (ASA) levy funds accounted for 64.6% (225,600) – please see the ‘Further education and skills statistics: methodology’ document for more information about ASA levy funds.

Apprenticeship standards made up 99.5% of starts (347,500). Note: There are still a small number of starts on frameworks. All remaining apprenticeship frameworks were withdrawn to new learners on 31 July 2020. Learners who started on frameworks are where it has been agreed a learner can return to a previous framework they have been on after an extensive break.

Since May 2015 there have been 2,881,900 apprenticeship starts and since May 2010 this total stands at 5,259,400.

Read DfE’s Apprenticeships and traineeships 2021/22 full data here and previous academic year data 2020/21 can be viewed here.

Sector Response

Beatrice Barleon, Head of Policy & Public Affairs at EngineeringUK, comments:

“Today’s apprenticeship data show a step in the right direction – with a positive uptick in apprenticeships starts as we emerge from the pandemic. Given the acute skills shortage and the pressing need for more engineers to support the UK’s net zero ambitions, it’s particularly encouraging to see the engineering and technology sector is ahead of others in attracting people into its fold.

“However, to meet future skills needs projections, we need to see exponential growth of apprenticeships starts (and finishes!) in the engineering sector, particularly in areas such as construction. Technicians will be particularly vital in making the UK a leading economic power in low carbon technology and we must ensure that we have enough people skilled to fulfil these roles.

“Importantly, the data also suggests that more needs to be done to enable younger people to enter the engineering sector via the apprenticeship route, with Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships still in decline compared to higher level apprenticeships. Improving the system must focus on growth across all levels of apprenticeships if we are to successfully address current and future skills shortages.”

Published in