ARTS LECTURER CREATES REGIMENTAL PLAQUE FOR TV’S ‘LOVE YOUR GARDEN’

A college design lecturer was commissioned by ITV’s ‘Love Your Garden’ to create a commemorative plaque as part of the makeover of a Hinckley D-Day veteran’s outdoor space. Jason Wheeler from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) was approached by the show, hosted by Alan Titchmarsh, to help with the project for Gordon Bennett, 96, who served with the Royal Leicestershire Regiment during World War II.

The ‘Love Your Garden Team’ surprised Gordon, who has sadly died since the programme was made, by creating a classic English country garden in a previously inaccessible space incorporating raised beds and drystone walls packed with roses and lavender. Danny Clarke creating a sociable seating area and mini orchard and Katie Rushworth designed an outdoor room where Gordon was able to enjoy the sensory planting with his family.

Jason helped to create a decorative stoneware plaque carved with a Union Jack flag motif, filled with copper oxide and underglaze before being fired. Jason Wheeler has been supporting students at NWSLC for nearly 30 years. Himself a former creative arts student at the college, Jason worked in the ceramics industry before joining NWSLC to help students hone their skills and develop creative projects.

‘Love Your Garden’ is a lifestyle gardening programme that sees the team visit locations around the UK helping people to transform their gardens. The episode aired on 12 September 2023 on ITV1 at the start of Season 13.

Jason said, “It was an honour to be asked by the ‘Love Your Garden’ team to help with this commission for a very worthy recipient. The team made a fantastic job of redesigning the garden and it was great to see my plaque at the centre of the décor.”

Carrie-Anne Abdulai, Assistant Principal at NWSLC, “This is a great story, and we are delighted that our colleague Jason was able to make a contribution to the success of the project. The college operates at the heart of its community in Hinckley, and we are always happy to rise to the challenge when local causes need our support.”

