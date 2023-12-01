Askham Bryan College triumphs in first Jisc-sponsored Green Gown Award

Askham Bryan College are the winners in the first Jisc-sponsored digital futures category at the UK and Ireland Green Gown award for their centre of excellence in mixed reality project.

The college, a specialist rural land-based institution, uses virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) and metaverse technology to simulate real-world learning experiences without the added environmental impact of additional travel and resources. Students have also benefited from collaboration with local and national employers including Chester Zoo.

The University of Edinburgh is highly commended in the digital futures category for its IT-repurpose project which donates much needed devices to local schools and community groups as part of the University’s commitment to reduce consumption and waste.

2023 is the first year Jisc has sponsored digital futures, a new category that recognises the important role digital transformation plays within education to improve the learner experience, campus environment and teaching/research practices. The award highlights the impact of digital technology on carbon reporting.

Clare Casey, head of environmental sustainability at Jisc, said:

“Congratulations to the digital futures award winners Askham Bryan College. The digital skills academy is a great example of using technology to boost the teaching, learning and student experience and promote more sustainable ways of working.

“We would also like to recognise the highly commended University of Edinburgh for its impressive IT reuse scheme that addresses digital poverty and isolation issues in the region.

“Thank you to all those who entered the digital futures category. It was inspiring to see how colleges and universities are using digital innovation to boost sustainability for the benefit of students, staff, their communities and the wider environment.”

