Award winning adult learner aims to be sparkling role model to her children

Janine Price didn’t think she would get very far in life professionally, having left school with minimal qualifications and becoming a mother at a young age.

Suffering from low self-confidence, the Cardiff-based 36-year-old believed that the opportunity to fulfil her dreams was passing her by.

However, following a conversation with one of her five children’s teachers, Janine is now thriving as an adult learner, determined to be a sparkling role model to her children with her sights now firmly fixed on a full-time career in education.

“A teacher at my children’s school introduced me to Cardiff Council’s Adult Learning programme,” said Janine. “I first completed a cooking course with Multiply and then started the Managing Children’s Behaviour course with them.”

Her potential and drive were quickly recognised by her tutors and, after explaining that she wanted to become a learning support assistant, she was signposted to the Teaching Academy, where she has flourished.

Janine’s learning journey has been recognised with the Essential Skills for Life Award in this Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales, from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Janine has completed a range of different courses and is currently in the middle of studying Child Psychology Level 2 and Helping a Child with Maths. She intends to progress to other courses.

“Since being introduced to the Adult Learning team, my confidence has grown a lot and I’ve met many new people along the way, which is something I struggled to do beforehand,” she said. ”I’ve found a love and passion for learning again.”

Rob Peters, Adult Learning training officer, said: “I taught Janine on the Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools course and throughout my time with her, she was a model student.

“Janine was eager to learn, highly motivated and engaged well with not only myself, but the course and all the other learners. It was rewarding to see her skills and confidence continue to thrive in each session.”

With a volunteering position already secured at her local school, Janine’s goal of becoming a full-time learning support assistant is very much alive.

“My message to others is that you’re not alone in this journey, so please reach out and use the help that’s available,” she said. “You’re never too old to re-enter education and get where you want to be.

“Sometimes life will get in the way and it’s okay to take breaks but always remember why you started this journey and don’t give up.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added: “Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”

Picture caption: Janine Price – reignited her passion for learning.