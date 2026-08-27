Award-winning learner Shelby uses her life experiences to support others

Shelby Weaver-Slaughter is drawing on challenging experiences she went through as a child to carve out an inspirational career in social care, helping to change the lives of others.

Growing up, Shelby struggled through school and, leaving with one GCSE, she feared her dream of going to university was out of reach.

However, her unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to personal growth paved the way for an apprenticeship with Bridgend Council, sparking a life changing adult learning experience at Bridgend College.

“My inspiration to continue learning comes from my own personal experience,” said Shelby. “When I was younger, I had a social worker who supported me during a difficult time in my life.

“They had a positive impact on me and inspired me to want to become a social worker myself so that I can support others and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Maths was particularly difficult, but after being diagnosed with dyscalculia, which affects the way she processes and works with numeracy, Shelby gained a better understanding of why she struggled and how to overcome it.

This has led to her completing both Level 2 Communication and Level 2 Application of Number Essential Skills as part of her Apprenticeship framework.

Having successfully completed her Level 4 Social Services Practitioner Higher Apprenticeship, Shelby has already set sights on her next goal, which is to undertake a university degree.

In recognition of her exceptional learning journey, Shelby has won the Essential Skills for Life Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. She is one of 11 award winners.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Beyond Shelby’s academic achievements, she has become an inspiring role model for future social care practitioners. She supports peers through their personal anxieties and academic doubts by proving that adult learning is an accessible, empowering path to a rewarding career.

“Don’t give up and make the most of every opportunity available,” said Shelby. “I have experienced first-hand that education can be challenging, but there are always different pathways to success, even if the traditional route does not work for you.”

Her college tutor, Abbie Foster said:

“Shelby’s transformation goes beyond academic success. Having developed confidence, independence and a growth mindset, she approaches challenges positively and proactively, demonstrating the true impact of essential skills development in changing lives.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, said:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital and support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Shelby’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.

Shelby Weaver-Slaughter – “Don’t give up and make the most of every opportunity.”