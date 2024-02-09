Awards for Solent’s nursing apprentices

Nursing apprentices at Solent University, Southampton have been recognised at special awards ceremonies held in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week (5-11 February).

Two apprentices in Solent’s Department of Social Sciences and Nursing have taken home trophies across two events, with three more receiving recognition for excelling in both their studies and work.

At their Apprenticeship Awards on Tuesday 6 February, the Solent NHS Trust recognised Georgia Fabian and Ellie Peplinski, two Registered Nurse Degree Apprentices at Solent University specialising in mental health.

First-year student, Georgia, won the Heart Values Apprentice of the Year award, recognising her commitment to the Trust’s values and consistently going above and beyond in her apprenticeship. At the same ceremony, Ellie Peplinski, a third-year apprentice who is set to qualify in August 2024 and won Apprentice of the Year at the Solent Engage Awards in December 2023, was highly commended in the Clinical Apprentice of the Year category.

Neil Glasspool, Solent’s Course Leader in Mental Health Nursing, says:

“Georgia and Ellie are fantastic advocates for the apprenticeship nursing programme. They link the knowledge and skills learned in the taught sessions to their working environment and both provide support and role modelling to other colleagues. Furthermore, they demonstrate a compassionate and caring approach to working with people experiencing a mental health difficulty.”

Praise was also given to members of Solent’s graduate community with Ben Stephenson, an advocate of the Health Care Assistant Practitioner apprenticeship being highly commended, while Doreen Roots – who completed a Trainee Nursing Associate Apprenticeship and topped it up with Adult Nursing – was among the nominees.

Sharon Guy, Solent’s Academic Lead Nurse, says:

“Congratulations to our apprentices who have won or been nominated for awards this week, recognising their academic and professional excellence. We are very proud that Solent University has been part of their journey, supporting and enabling them to excel in their ambitions. Our apprentice pathways provide opportunities for great potential and this week’s success indicates big things for the future.”

The endorsement of Solent’s apprentices in the Department of Social Sciences and Nursing continued at Dorset County Hospital’s inaugural National Apprenticeship Week Awards on Friday 9 February. At a ceremony which brought together professionals from the healthcare industry, Kim Whitfield, a Trainee Nursing Associate in her final year at Solent, won the Most Dedicated Apprentice award, recognising her commitment to patient care and excelling in her apprenticeship.

Solent’s Adult Nursing Course Leader, Karen Hawksworth, says:

“Kim is thoughtful, enthusiastic, dedicated and 100% committed to improving patient care. She really flies the flag for apprentice nurses and is a fantastic example of how successful you can be on this route to the career you want.”

More than 500 apprentices are currently flourishing at Solent University across a variety of industries, from nursing to construction. To find out more about higher and degree apprenticeships, visit here.

