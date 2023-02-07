Shopping Cart

Subscribe

From education to employment

Barnsley College celebrates apprenticeship milestone with GXO

Barnsley College February 7, 2023
GXO Logistics, Inc., the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, is honouring its successful partnership with Barnsley College as it celebrates recruiting 360 apprentices.

Working with the College since 2017, GXO has taken on students completing Level 2 apprenticeship programmes allowing them to gain on-the-job experience in the warehouse through tasks such as stock replenishment, packing and quality checks on the warehouse floor.

The business has also created a bespoke shadowing programme which allows students to find out more about the varying roles in the industry from Finance and HR to Training and Management after their practical period in the warehouse.

Many of the College’s apprentices have gone on to secure permanent roles at GXO after their apprenticeship, supporting the business to hire qualified staff with extensive knowledge and skills within the supply chain sector.

Florin Florea, First Line Manager for Apprenticeships at GXO, said:

“Our apprentices are our future leaders, so it’s really important for us to invest in learning and development to support productive and meaningful career growth for our team members. We’re working hard to deliver outstanding apprenticeships to attract the best talent and Barnsley College is a fantastic partner. We look forward to continuing to work with the College and supporting our current and future apprentices.”

The College is committed to strengthening its relationship with its partners and launched an academy with GXO in May 2022, which continues to support apprentices by providing a base for their academic training as part of their apprenticeship programmes.

Barnsley College has a dedicated Business Development team which aims to help businesses identify and develop the best people, at the right level and with the right experience for their organisation. The College has a range of apprenticeships and professional training solutions that can be tailored to businesses’ exact requirements and aims to support organisations to be productive and profitable.

Barnsley College

